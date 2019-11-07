Deepika Padukone Has The Perfect Outfit Idea For Those Planning To Fly This Winter Season Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Whenever we talk about fashion, oomph, glamour, elegance, and versatility, the one actress that comes in our mind is none other than Deepika Padukone. Not just her films, but the diva has impressive fashion sense too. Be it casual gatherings, grand events, airport outings, or film promotions, the actress knows how to slay it in style.

Recently, Deepika was spotted at the Mumbai airport in an all-grey attire and we felt the actress is ready to welcome winters. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and find how she gave winter goals to her fans.

So, Deepika Padukone wore a full-sleeved turtle-neck grey tucked-in sweater, which featured vertical stripes. She teamed it with high-waist matching loose trousers. The actress completed her look with a pair of pointed tan pumps. Deepika kept her look jewellery-free. She pulled back her mid-parted sleek long tresses into a low bun. On the makeup front, the actress opted for minimal base and slight contouring. She spruced up her look with light pink lip shade.

Deepika Padukone's look was simple but she added a style statement with her oversized brown square-shaped sunglasses. She also carried a tan brown bag, which went well with her look.

So, this was how Deepika Padukone styled herself to welcome winter. What do you think about her look? Do let us know in the comment section.