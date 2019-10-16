Deepika Padukone Impresses With Her Dramatic Black Outfits For Harper's Bazaar US Covershoot

ENGLISH

    The popular Bollywood actress and international fashion icon, Deepika Padukone has been giving us stunning fashion moments with her gorgeous stylish outfits. Be it film festivals or a magazine's covershoot, the actress always puts her best fashion foot forward and it is quite evident from her photoshoot pictures.

    Recently, Deepika turned the Fall 2019 digital cover star for Harper's Bazaar US magazine and mesmerised us with her fashion shoots. The two stylish outfits which caught our attention weres her dramatic black bold dresses. So, let's take a close look at her both attire and decode it.

    View this post on Instagram

    @harpersbazaarus Photographer: @david_roemer Fashion Editor/Stylist: @carrielauren Hair: @earlsimms2 Makeup: @naokoscintu Nails: @robbietomkins Author: @whatisnojan

    A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

    Deepika Padukone In A Black Shirt And Fringe Dress

    Deepika Padukone wore a very unique combination black dramatic dress from Simone Rocha. Her dress consisted of a three-fourth-sleeved classic collar buttoned black shirt. Styled by Carrie L Goldberg, she paired her shirt with an off-shoulder dress, which featured sequinned bodice and ankle-length fringe skirt.

    View this post on Instagram

    “I made some wrong choices—none of which I regret. It took some amount of, I’d say, ‘unsuccessful’ experiences to get here... but I don’t think I would be if I hadn’t been through those experiences.” @deepikapadukone talks her first big break and her stratospheric rise to fame in our Fall 2019 digital cover story. Link in bio Photography by @david_roemer Video directed by @mr_dume Styled by @carrielauren Interview by @whatisnojan Fashion Director @kerrypieri Hair by @earlsimms2 Makeup by @naokoscintu

    A post shared by Harper's BAZAAR (@harpersbazaarus) on

    The statement belt added structure to her attire. The Chhapaak actress completed her look with matching leather lace-up boots by Alexander McQueen. She accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned earrings by Cartier and rings by Dauphin. Deepika pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat hairdo. She slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, nude eye shadow, and nudish-pink lip shade spruced up her look.

    View this post on Instagram

    @harpersbazaarus Photographer: @david_roemer Fashion Editor/Stylist: @carrielauren Hair: @earlsimms2 Makeup: @naokoscintu Nails: @robbietomkins Author: @whatisnojan

    A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

    Deepika Padukone In A Black Ball Gown

    Deepika Padukone looked stunning in a beautiful halter-neck backless floor-sweeping black ball gown by Rosie Assoulin, which was accentuated by pleats on the skirt. Styled by Carrie L Goldberg, her gorgeous gown featured a blue-hued ruffled fabric at the back, which gave her outfit a dramatic touch. The 83 actress accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned earrings and Disruptive rings by Dauphin. The net gloves added a stylish quotient to her look. The actress upped her look with black nail lacquer. Deepika pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat hairdo and elevated her look with filled brows, curled lashes, nude eye shadow, and pink lip shade.

    View this post on Instagram

    Introducing our fall 2019 digital cover star @deepikapadukone! She’s the most famous actress in Bollywood, an international fashion icon, and a dedicated activist on a mission to redefine mental illness for India. Tap the link in bio to meet the woman who became one of the world’s biggest stars while you were sleeping. Photography by @david_roemer Video directed by @mr_dume Styled by @carrielauren Interview by @whatisnojan Fashion Director @kerrypieri Hair by @earlsimms2 Makeup by @naokoscintu Florals by @wild_renata_flowers

    A post shared by Harper's BAZAAR (@harpersbazaarus) on

    We liked Deepika Padukone's both black outfits and found it rare and unique.

    What are your thoughts on her dramatic outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 15:20 [IST]
