Jio Mami 2019: Who Wore What And Whose Outfit We Liked The Most, Find Out Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

A number of leading celebs graced the Jio Mami Film Festival and they gave us stunning fashion goals. Right from Kalki Koechlin to Deepika Padukone, the divas flaunted their respective outfits. So, let's find out what these divas wore and who looked the best.

Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin looked gorgeous in her AND dress and gave an outfit goal to would-be mothers. Her dress was dipped in bottle green hue and was round-necked with flared sleeves. The attire featured a pleated hem and Kalki Koechlin looked graceful. She paired her attire with nude-toned heels by Melissa and carried a red tassle purse from Gucci. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and impeccable hairdo rounded out her avatar.

Genelia Deshmukh

Genelia Deshmukh also attended the film festival and gave us formal sari goals. Her outfit was designed by Monika Nidhii and it was a beige-toned sari that the actress teamed with an embellished halter blouse. Her sari was in tune with modern sensibilities and Genelia accessorised her look with a sparkling cuff. The makeup was enhanced by matte pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smoky kohl. She upped her middle-parted tresses with hair pins.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu showed us her edgy fashion side with her all-black ensemble that consisted of a flared black dress, which featured a button-down and had sharp pleated hemline. She teamed her dress with a jacket and gave it a formal spin. Taapsee also paired her attire with red bondage-inspired sandals and accessorised her look with quirky earrings. The makeup was dewy-toned but it was her curly hairdo that caught our attention.

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela turned up in a printed dress that featured front slit. Her bodycon dress was about vibrant hues and featured net sleeves. It was a colourful number by Ahmad Couture, which Richa Chadha had also previously donned for an event. Urvashi teamed it with a pair of multi-hued heels. The makeup was way too dewy but the impeccable hairdo went well with her attire.

Kiran Rao

Sans any frills and fancies, Kiran Rao came simply dressed for the occasion. Her attire was event-perfect. She teamed her metallic grey top with black dhoti-styled trousers and gave us a fashion goal for this weekend. Kiran paired her ensemble with black formal shoes and the makeup was dewy with pink lip shade. She upped her look with cat-eyed spectacles and danglers elevated her style quotient.

Konkona Sen Sharma

Konkona Sen Sharma exuded bossy vibes with her Zara pantsuit that featured a plunging-neckline jacket and pants with flared hem. It was a smart attire and Konkona accessorised her look with emerald earrings from Diosa by Darshan Dave. She carried a smart black potli bag with her but we thought her makeup was too dewy and the red lip shade didn't complement her attire. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

Sayani Gupta

Sayani Gupta sported a jacket dress by Birdwalk that was golden-hued and structured. It was a crisp collared dress that was belted but the dress didn't quit suit Sayani. She paired her ensemble with glittering heels. She also accessorised her look with a delicate neckpiece and carried an embellished small purse with her. The makeup was dewy with matte pink lip shade and she partly-tied tresses to complete her look.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone wore a colour-blocked gown that was designed by Giambattista Valli. Well, Deepika has been wearing a lot of ruffles these days, so this wasn't something too new but her gown was pretty. We loved the black bodice and layered pink tulle combination. She upped her look with delicate jewellery and the makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones and smoky kohl. The puffed bun completed her look.

We thought Kalki Koechlin looked the most stunning. Her dress was simple, stylish, and totally event-appropriate. Who do you think was the best dressed from the list? Let us know that in the comment section.