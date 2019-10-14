Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Or Kareena Kapoor Khan: Whose Outfit Was The Best At Jio Mami 2019? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Bollywood's favourite divas, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Deepika Padukone attended the Jio Mami festival in Mumbai. They looked stylish in their ensembles. While Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt looked amazing in smarty pants, Deepika Padukone slayed it in a gown. So, let's find out who wore what and who impressed us the most with their fashion game.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looked edgy at the festival. She was dressed to impress in her attire, which was by Osman and Topshop. Her attire consisted of an off-shouldered bodice that featured raglan sleeves with ruffled neckline and sequinned pants. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, she paired her ensemble with pointed heels and accessorised her look with Angana Nanavaty Jewelry and Misho Designs. The makeup was nude-toned and minimal, and the ponytail rounded out her avatar.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone made a polka dot splash with her gown that was flowy and quirky. Her attire was one-shouldered and cinched at the waist. Dipped in blue hue, her dress was accentuated by black polka dots. Her ensemble of the day was from Marmar Halim. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she accessorised her look with dainty studs. The makeup was muted-toned and the romantic middle-parted tresses elevated her style quotient.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan exuded sassy boss lady vibes with her attire that was by Judy Zhang. She wore a full-sleeved ivory top that featured a plunging neckline and paired it with high-waist pants. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she accessorised her look with a delicate neckpiece. The makeup was highlighted by natural pink lip shade and side-parted sleek tresses.

Well, we loved Kareena Kapoor Khan's fashion statement the most. It was understated, sophisticated, and totally event-appropriate. So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.