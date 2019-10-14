Just In
- 1 hr ago #ThinkBeforeYouDope: Assam Police Takes Cue From "Breaking Bad" Film For A Reason
-
- 1 hr ago With LMIFWSS20 Grand Finale, Kangana Ranaut Proves Why She Matters As A Showstopper
- 1 hr ago Weekly Horoscope: 13 October To 19 October
- 2 hrs ago World Students’ Day: A Quick 5 Minute Make-up Routine For College Girls
Don't Miss
- News 4 hockey players killed, 3 injured in road accident in MP
- Automobiles Maruti XL5 Premium WagonR Spied Testing Yet Again: Fresh Details Revealed Ahead Of Launch
- Technology Google Pixel 4 Retail Box Leaks Revealing Rear Design
- Movies Ranbir Kapoor Helped Alia Bhatt Come Out Of ‘Kalank' Failure
- Sports Qatar to stage FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies season opener
- Travel 8 Most Dangerous Road Routes In India
- Finance Blue Chip HFCs PNB Housing, LIC Housing Shares Slump To 52-Week Lows
- Education October 2: Exclusive 150th Birth Eve Mahatma Gandhi Quotes And Views On Education 2019
Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Or Kareena Kapoor Khan: Whose Outfit Was The Best At Jio Mami 2019?
Bollywood's favourite divas, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Deepika Padukone attended the Jio Mami festival in Mumbai. They looked stylish in their ensembles. While Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt looked amazing in smarty pants, Deepika Padukone slayed it in a gown. So, let's find out who wore what and who impressed us the most with their fashion game.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt looked edgy at the festival. She was dressed to impress in her attire, which was by Osman and Topshop. Her attire consisted of an off-shouldered bodice that featured raglan sleeves with ruffled neckline and sequinned pants. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, she paired her ensemble with pointed heels and accessorised her look with Angana Nanavaty Jewelry and Misho Designs. The makeup was nude-toned and minimal, and the ponytail rounded out her avatar.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone made a polka dot splash with her gown that was flowy and quirky. Her attire was one-shouldered and cinched at the waist. Dipped in blue hue, her dress was accentuated by black polka dots. Her ensemble of the day was from Marmar Halim. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she accessorised her look with dainty studs. The makeup was muted-toned and the romantic middle-parted tresses elevated her style quotient.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan exuded sassy boss lady vibes with her attire that was by Judy Zhang. She wore a full-sleeved ivory top that featured a plunging neckline and paired it with high-waist pants. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she accessorised her look with a delicate neckpiece. The makeup was highlighted by natural pink lip shade and side-parted sleek tresses.
Well, we loved Kareena Kapoor Khan's fashion statement the most. It was understated, sophisticated, and totally event-appropriate. So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.