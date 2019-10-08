Deepika Padukone Gives Us Casual Wear Goals With Her Latest Photoshoot

ENGLISH

    Deepika Padukone turned the cover girl for Harper's Bazaar India's October issue and shared a series of pictures from the photoshoot on her Instagram feed, where she was seen in casual outfits and looked cool in each attire. Her outfits came from Ralph Lauren and jewellery from Zoya. Check what outfits she had in store for the sassy shoot.

    Dark Purple Shirt And Printed Skirt

    For the cover shoot, Deepika Padukone opted for a high-neck rolled-up sleeves dark purple tucked-in shirt, which was accentuated by golden-colour buttons and two side-pockets. She teamed it with high-rise matching skirt, which featured multi-hued patterns and front slit. The Padmaavat actress paired her ensemble with two-buckle statement belt. She accessorised her look with golden-toned bracelets and upped her look with Tissot wrist watch. Deepika left her side-parted streakedsleek tresses loose. The slightly contoured cheekbones, filled brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, and nude lip shade spruced up her look.

    Dark Purple Hued Cardigan And White Pants

    Deepika Padukone donned a turtle neck crop top, which she paired with full-sleeved dark purple-hued long cardigan. She paired it with high rise loose white pants, which also featured statement belt. The actress completed her look with a pair of pointed matching stilettos. She beautifully pulled off her side-parted hair look. The sharply contoured cheekbones marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, and nudish pink lip shade rounded out her look. Deepika looked a class apart in this casual outfit.

    White Co-ord Set

    Deepika Padukone wore a strappy round-collar plain white tucked-in top and paired it with matching bottoms. She added a stylish quotient with a white statement belt. The cream-hued jacket added a cool touch. The actress upped her look with a gold Tissot watch. Deepika accessorised her look with a pair of matching drop earrings, which went well with her look. The Bajirao Mastani actress pulled back her side-parted tresses into a hairdo. She sharply contoured her jawline and cheekbones. Deepika Padukone went with no-makeup look and looked naturally beautiful.

    Brown Co-ord Set

    Deepika Padukone opted for an another co-ord set, which was brown in colour. Her co-ord set consisted of a rolled-up sleeves high-neck plain tucked-in top, which featured an attached neck scarf. She paired it with matching pants and completed her look with pointed dark-hued pencil heels. The Chennai Express actress accessorised her look with small hoops, a Tissot wrist watch, and brown bracelet. Deepika pulled back her side-parted tresses into a low ponytail and went with sharp contouring and minimal makeup.

    Dark Purple Leather Jacket

    In one of the photoshoots, Deepika Padukone sported a pulled-back sleeved open-front dark purple leather jacket. Her jacket featured white fabric, which was characterised by net and a large-in size printed alphabet. Deepika stylishly partly hid her face with jacket and flaunted her silver watch. The actress pulled back her messy tresses into a low ponytail. The contoured T-zone and cheekbones marked by filled brows and kohled eyes rounded out her look.

    Black Outfit And Jacket

    The black & white picture of Deepika Padukone showed her in a halter-strap notched-collar plunging neckline black outfit, which was accentuated by overlap detailing. Well, it seemed like the Padmaavat actress had layered her black attire with a matching jacket. She ditched the earrings and accessorised her look with a silver-toned curb-chain necklace. Deepika pulled back her tresses into a messy low bun. The contoured jawline and cheekbones, filled brows, curled lashes, and eye shadow rounded out her look.

    We really loved Deepika Padukone's looks. She effortlessly pulled off all the outfits and looked sophisticated.

    What do you think about Deepika Padukone's photoshoot? Which casual outfit of hers is the best as daily wear? Share your opinions with us in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 16:15 [IST]
