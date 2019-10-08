Deepika Padukone Gives Us Casual Wear Goals With Her Latest Photoshoot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Oct 7, 2019 at 10:34pm PDT Dark Purple Hued Cardigan And White Pants Deepika Padukone donned a turtle neck crop top, which she paired with full-sleeved dark purple-hued long cardigan. She paired it with high rise loose white pants, which also featured statement belt. The actress completed her look with a pair of pointed matching stilettos. She beautifully pulled off her side-parted hair look. The sharply contoured cheekbones marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, and nudish pink lip shade rounded out her look. Deepika looked a class apart in this casual outfit.

White Co-ord Set Deepika Padukone wore a strappy round-collar plain white tucked-in top and paired it with matching bottoms. She added a stylish quotient with a white statement belt. The cream-hued jacket added a cool touch. The actress upped her look with a gold Tissot watch. Deepika accessorised her look with a pair of matching drop earrings, which went well with her look. The Bajirao Mastani actress pulled back her side-parted tresses into a hairdo. She sharply contoured her jawline and cheekbones. Deepika Padukone went with no-makeup look and looked naturally beautiful.

Brown Co-ord Set Deepika Padukone opted for an another co-ord set, which was brown in colour. Her co-ord set consisted of a rolled-up sleeves high-neck plain tucked-in top, which featured an attached neck scarf. She paired it with matching pants and completed her look with pointed dark-hued pencil heels. The Chennai Express actress accessorised her look with small hoops, a Tissot wrist watch, and brown bracelet. Deepika pulled back her side-parted tresses into a low ponytail and went with sharp contouring and minimal makeup.

Dark Purple Leather Jacket In one of the photoshoots, Deepika Padukone sported a pulled-back sleeved open-front dark purple leather jacket. Her jacket featured white fabric, which was characterised by net and a large-in size printed alphabet. Deepika stylishly partly hid her face with jacket and flaunted her silver watch. The actress pulled back her messy tresses into a low ponytail. The contoured T-zone and cheekbones marked by filled brows and kohled eyes rounded out her look.