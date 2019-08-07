Taapsee Pannu's Latest Photoshoot Is So Intense That It Will Leave You Speechless

ENGLISH

    Taapsee Pannu's Elle August 2019 cover shoot is of particular interest because there was so much of depth to it. It was a powerful photoshoot, which captured her many moods. For a change, we saw a magazine photoshoot with more focus on her expressions than costumes. However, the black costumes, we felt were meticulously selected as they offered contrast against an oceanic backdrop. Moreover, her black outfits added to the intensity.

    Taapsee Pannu, who gained recognition post her movie, Pink, where she shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, has steadily gained prominence as an actor thereafter. Be her portrayal of a Punjabi girl in Manmarziyaan or a woman on a wheelchair with post-traumatic stress in Game Over, she has proved as a very versatile actress. However, while Taapsee is giving hits like Game Over, her fashion game is individualistic too. Simply put, Taapsee Pannu experiments. And that experimental whiff is seen in her Elle India photoshoot too.

    The fashion magazine had a different plan for her. It didn't seem they wanted Taapsee posed against a studio backdrop or sitting with poise on a chair. On the contrary, they brought out the refreshing honesty, the frankness, and even the quiet serious moments. On of her looks, where she is standing by the beachside sans the pretty poses, Taapsee Pannu looked at the camera as if she is contemplating. Her black jersey dress was not the beachwear but just the thought of wearing this dress on a beach symbolised breaking stereotypes. And isn't that what Taapsee Pannu is about? Her polo-neck dress by Kristina Fidelskaya upped her look and she paired her dress with Michael Kors boots. Styled by Rahul Vijay, she accessorised her look with a 18K gold-plated necklace by Tanzire. The makeup marked by a heavy kohl and the curly tresses into a messy bun added to the effect.

    The second and the cover shoot picture caught our attention as here is the actress, who dared to wear a gown in the sea. Well, the photo seemed to represent Taapsee Pannu in a different light - the actress, who has her own distinctive tune. She wore a one-shouldered Duchess satin dress by Tarun Tahiliani. It was definitely a dramatic number and Taapsee notched up her look with gold-plated hoop bakelite earrings by Aurélie Bidermann. Taapsee Pannu's shoot was amazing and showed us that how swiftly the actress can oscillate between drama and subtle. She was interviewed by Rajeev Masand for the magazine. What do you think about her photoshoot? Let us know in the comment section.

