Taapsee Pannu, Mandana Karimi Show Us How To Be Casual Cool At Netflix Typewriter Screening

On warm and lazy Sunday afternoons, we often find ourselves snacking and binge watching on Netflix. And when watching our favourite series, our outfit choice is mostly a leisurewear - something like shorts or distressed denims, or pajamas. Even if we choose a dress, it is usually breezy and informal, so that we can multi-task effectively - that is watch Netflix, sip cola, and eat fries (sorry salads for those health-conscious ones, who found the mention of fries offensive).

Speaking of this casualisation of outfits, we think Netflix has pretty much made a strong case for casual attires. With Netflix coming into the scene, it has not only become a disruptor in the filmmaking and soap-operas, and serials industry, but has also shown us an intangible shift in the general fashion sensibilities of global citizens.

Gone are the days when we used to dress up in our best outfits for the movie screenings. On the contrary, now the time has come, when we go for movie outings in probably the most casual fuss-free of outfits. This shift towards the casualisation of ensembles was clearly seen recently at the celebrity screening of Netflix series, Typewriter. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Typewriter is a horror thriller series and a number of celebrities including Taaspee Pannu, Gauahar Khan, Sujoy Ghosh, and Mandana Karimi among others attended the special screening.

Now as far as their fashion is concerned, what we particular saw was that the celebs were dressed in casual wears. Their leisurewear outfit choice was probably so because Netflix pretty much inspires us to go casual. Taapsee Pannu, whose movie, Saand Ki Aankh will hit the screen soon, wore a graphic grey shirt and black shorts with sneakers for the screening event. She carried a purse and her curly hairdo was effortlessly done. The makeup was fresh and natural.

Mandana Karimi also kept it casual with sassy styling. She wore an all-black outfit for the screening that consisted of a black tee and cycling shorts. However, she wore a blazer, which added a whiff of formal effect but then the formal got balanced by informal with that sleek and layered neckpiece. She also wore sports shoes with socks. The makeup and hairdo added to the easy-going touch. Similarly, Samir Kochhar arrived in a classy yet laidback blue kurta, which he paired with washed denims. Jisshu Sengupta also kept it carefree with a black sweatshirt and distressed denims, which he paired with bright yellow shoes (a fashion goal noted).

However, the only exception to the laidback and casual club was probably Gauahar Khan, who looked pretty in her printed blue and white dress. Her dress featured floral accents and a blue ribbon sash. She paired her attire with pencil heels and completed her look with an impeccable middle-parted hairdo. She looked pretty in her own way but not in the casual kind of sense. But the general consensus felt was that Netflix has indirectly made a strong case for leisurewears. Don't you think so too? Let us know that.