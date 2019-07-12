ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Taapsee Pannu & Bhumi Pednekar Shows Us The De-Glam Side Of India In Saand Ki Aankh

    By
    |
    Taapsee Pannu And Bhumi Pednekar
    Instagram

    The teaser of the upcoming movie, 'Saand Ki Aankh' starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar received a lot of appreciation. The film is based on the oldest sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. Judging by the teaser of the film, the actresses seemed to have nailed their characters and the Uttar Pradesh dialect. However, set in the dusty lanes and expansive farm lands, the teaser of the film offered us a glimpse of the de-glam fashion - the fashion of the Indian village.

    Taapsee Pannu Saand Ki Aankh
    Instagram

    Unlike the vibrant ensembles donned by the rural women of Rajasthani villages, these two old ladies from Johri village of Uttar Pradesh are shown in muted outfits. The stills from the film shows Taapsee and Bhumi dressed in characteristic earthy-hued ensembles. The makers of the film kept the archetypal alive with the breezy shirt and ghagra (long skirt) pairing. Also, the connect between costume and the character is highlighted through the long dupattas covering the head.

    Bhumi Pednekar Saand Ki Aankh
    Instagram

    We noticed the typical checkered, plain, and sometimes even subtly-printed shirts in the teaser. The shirts in the movie are mostly dipped in lighter hues but there are moments, when Taapsee and Bhumi are seen in dark-hued shirts. Probably the darker hues are used to signify the fierce and tense moments. However, if the shirts are shown light, the skirts and dupattas are splashed in rich and vivid hues such as rust red, brown, mustard yellow, etc. Far from the influence of urban fashion, there are a lot of trend ideas that could be picked up from 'Saand Ki Aankh'.

    Saand Ki Aankh Teaser
    Instagram

    Adding to that, there seemed to be so much of balance to their fashion sensibility in the movie. The jewellery used is minimal with delicate red bangles, tiny hoops, and nose ring/stud. The looks seemed make-up free, which again made a strong case for fuss-free fashion. With their outfits and styling, Taapsee and Bhumi showed us that liberal mindsets can be cloaked in conservative fashion. The movie would be releasing in October.

    More TAAPSEE PANNU News

     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue