Taapsee Pannu & Bhumi Pednekar Shows Us The De-Glam Side Of India In Saand Ki Aankh Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The teaser of the upcoming movie, 'Saand Ki Aankh' starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar received a lot of appreciation. The film is based on the oldest sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. Judging by the teaser of the film, the actresses seemed to have nailed their characters and the Uttar Pradesh dialect. However, set in the dusty lanes and expansive farm lands, the teaser of the film offered us a glimpse of the de-glam fashion - the fashion of the Indian village.

Unlike the vibrant ensembles donned by the rural women of Rajasthani villages, these two old ladies from Johri village of Uttar Pradesh are shown in muted outfits. The stills from the film shows Taapsee and Bhumi dressed in characteristic earthy-hued ensembles. The makers of the film kept the archetypal alive with the breezy shirt and ghagra (long skirt) pairing. Also, the connect between costume and the character is highlighted through the long dupattas covering the head.

We noticed the typical checkered, plain, and sometimes even subtly-printed shirts in the teaser. The shirts in the movie are mostly dipped in lighter hues but there are moments, when Taapsee and Bhumi are seen in dark-hued shirts. Probably the darker hues are used to signify the fierce and tense moments. However, if the shirts are shown light, the skirts and dupattas are splashed in rich and vivid hues such as rust red, brown, mustard yellow, etc. Far from the influence of urban fashion, there are a lot of trend ideas that could be picked up from 'Saand Ki Aankh'.

Adding to that, there seemed to be so much of balance to their fashion sensibility in the movie. The jewellery used is minimal with delicate red bangles, tiny hoops, and nose ring/stud. The looks seemed make-up free, which again made a strong case for fuss-free fashion. With their outfits and styling, Taapsee and Bhumi showed us that liberal mindsets can be cloaked in conservative fashion. The movie would be releasing in October.