ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bhumi Pednekar Gives Her Classic LBD A Sheer Twist

    By
    |
    Bhumi Pednekar Fashion

    About last night, Bhumi Pednekar was dressed in black for the screening of her film, 'Sonchiriya', which was graced by her close friends. The actress looked stunning in her black outfit, which was a sheer delight and a pretty bold number. Let's decode her outfit and look.

    Bhumi Pednekar Sonchiriya

    So, Bhumi wore a little black dress, which was figure-flattering and structural. She teamed her deep-necked LBD with a floor-length cloak that was full-sleeved and enhanced by sheer accents. Well, we thought she gave her a simple LBD, an interesting twist and gave us pairing lessons. Bhumi also paired her ensemble with black pencil heels, which went well with her look.

    Bhumi Pednekar Latest Fashion

    Not the one to keep the makeup light, Bhumi highlighted her look with a red lip shade, smoky kohl, and accentuated cheekbones. The middle-parted tresses notched up her avatar and she accessorised her look with a statement ring and delicate earrings. Bhumi looked totally fabulous. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 28, 2019, 14:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 28, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue