Bhumi Pednekar Gives Her Classic LBD A Sheer Twist

About last night, Bhumi Pednekar was dressed in black for the screening of her film, 'Sonchiriya', which was graced by her close friends. The actress looked stunning in her black outfit, which was a sheer delight and a pretty bold number. Let's decode her outfit and look.

So, Bhumi wore a little black dress, which was figure-flattering and structural. She teamed her deep-necked LBD with a floor-length cloak that was full-sleeved and enhanced by sheer accents. Well, we thought she gave her a simple LBD, an interesting twist and gave us pairing lessons. Bhumi also paired her ensemble with black pencil heels, which went well with her look.

Not the one to keep the makeup light, Bhumi highlighted her look with a red lip shade, smoky kohl, and accentuated cheekbones. The middle-parted tresses notched up her avatar and she accessorised her look with a statement ring and delicate earrings. Bhumi looked totally fabulous. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.