Bhumi Pednekar Raises The Bar For Festive Fashion With This Traditional Suit

Bhumi Pednekar was all dolled up for the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards and we couldn't take eyes off her. She looked absolutely elegant and a class apart at the event. Her attire of the night was designed by Kshitij Jalori and it was a refreshing outfit for the awards night.

Bhumi broke the stereotypes and wore a salwar suit at the awards night. Her outfit was meticulously crafted and celebrated the craftsmanship of the country. Her ensemble was a cross between minimalism and elaborate. Her salwar suit actually portrayed the myriad sensibilities and diversities of the country. Her brocade suit was dipped in a metallic golden shade and enhanced by pink-hued floral accents. Bhumi's traditional suit made a strong case for modern minimalism.

The actress contrasted the golden hue with an emerald green brocade dupatta, which was elaborated by intricate floral accents. The embroidery accentuated her dupatta and we witnessed two different patterns in one ensemble. The actress paired her attire with shiny golden pencil heels, which went well with her outfit. Her sandals came from the label, Intoto.

Bhumi spruced up her look with an elaborate choker, which came from the label, Roopa Vohra. Her makeup was beautifully done with a red lip shade and smoky kohl. The sleek middle-parted tresses completed her traditional look. So, how did you find Bhumi Pednekar's outfit of the night? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.