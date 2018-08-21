Bhumi Pednekar Notches Up Her Humble Black Dress With This Rainbow-Hued Addition

Bhumi Pednekar stunned us after a long time in this unforgettable dress that we thought was worth every stare. She looked unbelievably gorgeous and bowled us over with her sizzling avatar. Her black-coloured dress was a perfect party-wear and she spruced up her look with complementing jewellery.

So, Bhumi's full-sleeved black-coloured dress by Shahin Mannan was stitched to perfection and it was something that even girls with conservative fashion sense would have loved to wear. It was a plain -hued dress but with this attractive addition, it got the glamorous touch. Her simple midi dress was accentuated by sparkly rainbow-coloured-drape, which cascaded gently on her shoulder.

That glittering number was fixed to her dress with the help of an intricate dragonfly brooch. This vibrant piece quite beautifully notched up the humble outfit of hers. However, her jewellery was not just limited to a brooch, Bhumi also wore earrings by Mahesh Notandass, which were made from precious stones, and added to her overall look.

Her stud-inspired rings by Anmol jewellers also added to her beautiful avatar. Bhumi also sported pointed black heels by Christian Louboutin, which matched with the colour of her dress. Her makeup highlighted by natural pink shade and subtle kohl gave her look a romantic touch. Bhumi completed her look with middle-parted loose tresses.

We absolutely adored Bhumi Pednekar in this number. How about you?