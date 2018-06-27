Bhumi Pednekar's Hot Dress Will Leave Your Jaws Dropped

Bhumi Pednekar has started looking hotter and sassier. The 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' actress who has mostly done de-glam roles has a knack of surprising us all the time. Off-screen, she looks quite glamorous and happening. Mostly dressed in western wears, her fashion is always on point and sexy as hell.

In her latest attire of the day, she broke all the hot records by donning an outfit that can put your screen to ashes. The sultry and dusky diva wore a halter-neck red dress that blew our minds away. Posing with smouldering eyes and parted lips, we couldn't believe that she is indeed the girl who has done those next-door-girl roles.

We loved that even in this hot pose, she looked dignified and graceful. Her dress was rather revealing with slits and was mostly backless, but Bhumi pulled it off like a pro. Styled by Sukriti Grover, Bhumi didn't sport any jewellery with the attire. Actually she didn't even need jewellery, and earrings also wouldn't have mattered, as her long loose tresses made her look notches sexier.

Her makeup was nude and marked by a light eye makeup and natural lip shade, which we thought perfectly complemented her look.

So, we found Bhumi awesome and sexiest ever. How about you? Let us know what you felt in the comment section.