On Bhumi Pednekar's Birthday, Here Are Some Of Her Defining Style Moments

Bhumi Pednekar is just a few movies old but she has already made a mark as a strong performer. She is taking it slow but giving steady hits. The actress is bold, beautiful, and certainly very stylish. While, she has mostly done some de-glam roles, off-screen this dusky diva is quite the opposite. Bhumi is fashionable, hot, and wears the most outstanding and experimental outfits.

Be it traditional or casual, Bhumi can pull off just about any outfit and that too with a lot of ease. She is one of the budding style icons and particularly an inspiration for curvy women. The 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' star, Bhumi hardly has any fashion failure and seems to be so sure about her style.

On her birthday, here are some of Bhumi's awe-inspiring attires that will set your screen on fire. Take a look.