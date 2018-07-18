Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

On Bhumi Pednekar's Birthday, Here Are Some Of Her Defining Style Moments

By
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday

Bhumi Pednekar is just a few movies old but she has already made a mark as a strong performer. She is taking it slow but giving steady hits. The actress is bold, beautiful, and certainly very stylish. While, she has mostly done some de-glam roles, off-screen this dusky diva is quite the opposite. Bhumi is fashionable, hot, and wears the most outstanding and experimental outfits.

Be it traditional or casual, Bhumi can pull off just about any outfit and that too with a lot of ease. She is one of the budding style icons and particularly an inspiration for curvy women. The 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' star, Bhumi hardly has any fashion failure and seems to be so sure about her style.

On her birthday, here are some of Bhumi's awe-inspiring attires that will set your screen on fire. Take a look.

Happy Birthday Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday
Bhumi Pednekar Fashion
Bhumi Pednekar Style
Happy Birthday Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday
Bhumi Pednekar Movies
Bhumi Pednekar Style
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday
Bhumi Pednekar Movies
Bhumi Pednekar Insta
Happy Birthday Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday
Happy Birthday Bhumi Pednekar
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: fashion bollywood bhumi pednekar
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue