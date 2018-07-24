Yay! Bhumi Pednekar Just Gave Us Power Dressing Goals

Bhumi Pednekar is a style icon and is particularly an inspiration to all the curvy women. Recently, the actress encouraged us to ditch our usual floral dresses and instead wear pantsuits. She was in New Delhi for the launch of Honor 9N series and looked super stunning.
Bhumi wore an all-black pantsuit and had us going gaga all over her. She reminded us how a simple pantsuit can make us look sensational. Her outfit was perfectly tailored and featured sharp sartorial cuts.
Her jacket was particularly closet-worthy. It was full-sleeved and overlapping but there was nothing exaggerated about her jacket. It was crisp and so on point. Bhumi paired her jacket with flared pants, which were also dipped in black hue. And to round off the all-black look, the diva sported black-coloured glass heels.
Bhumi's makeup was beautifully done too. She wore a glittering blue eyeshadow and baby pink lip shade to accentuate her bossy avatar. Her messy copper tresses were layered and that made her look notches sexier. She accessorised and completed her hot avatar with chic earrings.
Well, Bhumi Pednekar stunned us yet again and her fashion game is only getting better with time.
