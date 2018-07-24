Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Yay! Bhumi Pednekar Just Gave Us Power Dressing Goals

By
Bhumi Pednekar fashion

Bhumi Pednekar is a style icon and is particularly an inspiration to all the curvy women. Recently, the actress encouraged us to ditch our usual floral dresses and instead wear pantsuits. She was in New Delhi for the launch of Honor 9N series and looked super stunning.

Bhumi wore an all-black pantsuit and had us going gaga all over her. She reminded us how a simple pantsuit can make us look sensational. Her outfit was perfectly tailored and featured sharp sartorial cuts.

Bhumi Pednekar style

Her jacket was particularly closet-worthy. It was full-sleeved and overlapping but there was nothing exaggerated about her jacket. It was crisp and so on point. Bhumi paired her jacket with flared pants, which were also dipped in black hue. And to round off the all-black look, the diva sported black-coloured glass heels.

Bhumi's makeup was beautifully done too. She wore a glittering blue eyeshadow and baby pink lip shade to accentuate her bossy avatar. Her messy copper tresses were layered and that made her look notches sexier. She accessorised and completed her hot avatar with chic earrings.

Bhumi Pednekar western looks

Well, Bhumi Pednekar stunned us yet again and her fashion game is only getting better with time.

Bhumi Pednekar latest fashion
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
How To Use Rose Water to Heal Dry Skin?
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: fashion bollywood bhumi pednekar
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 15:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 24, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue