Bhumi Pednekar's Multi-hued Dress Is Perfect For A Rocking Weekend

By
Bhumi Pednekar Movies

Bhumi Pednekar gave us a feel of summers in the cold winters, as she was spotted at Sun n Sand with Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress was there for the promotion of her upcoming movie, 'Sonchiriya'. She looked absolutely amazing in the colourful dress and we couldn't take eyes off her.

Bhumi Pednekar Fashion

So, the actress sported an off-shouldered number that was accentuated by a sharp neckline. The bodice of her attire took a ruffled turn and her dress was cinched towards the waist. She wore a black-hued belt that helped enhance her slender frame. Bhumi's dress was flared towards the hem and the sheer red ruffles gave her attire a dreamy touch.

Bhumi Pednekar Style

The prints on her dress were multi-hued and asymmetrically patterned. She teamed her ensemble with black-hued block heels, which colour-blocked her maxi dress. Bhumi wore delicate rings and earrings to notch up her gorgeous avatar. Her makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and soft kohl. The sleek tresses rounded out her look. We totally loved Bhumi's ensemble of the day. What about you? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    fashion bollywood bhumi pednekar
    Monday, January 7, 2019, 17:53 [IST]
