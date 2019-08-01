Birthday Special: Taapsee Pannu's Fashion In The Movies Inspires Us To Be Ourselves Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Taapsee Pannu has been in the film industry for quite some time now but it is only in these past three-four years that her acting skills have been noticed (at least in the Hindi film industry). Movies like Chashme Baddoor might have launched her mainstream Hindi film career but also gave her a cute girl image. And we can imagine that for the actress, who knows she can do much more than just being a cute face, it would have been such an uphill task to not fall into the typecast track.

She makes us think of seasoned actor Leonardo DiCaprio, in a way, because the actor, who rose to fame after Titanic, took a break because he didn't want to be seen only as a romantic hero. Leonardo DiCaprio, who has won the audience with Once Upon A Time In Hollywood has post Titanic, done a lot of versatile roles. And coming back to Taapsee, thankfully, her potential was tapped by the filmmakers and she in a short period has a lot of diverse impressive roles to her credit. With her many roles, she has also thrown a light on everyday girl or the girl-next-door. Her fashion in the movies is extremely relatable to most of us as more or less, we are dressed like Taapsee in the movies. In fact, her dress sense in the movies is a break from the overstated glamour of Bollywood.

There were so many times in her romantic movie, Manmarziyaan, which was directed by Anurag Kashyap and was a tribute to veteran writer Amrita Pritam, that we saw Taapsee in simple colourful suits. Her salwar kameezes were so humble and not too extraordinary. Her ensembles were floral and multi-hued but the pairing with simple jackets, chooda (traditional wedding bangles) made her look like an Amritsari girl. The costumes were designed by Prashant Sawant and even her pink-hued wedding Patiala suit with a phulkari and kaleeras was detached from Bollywood influence. She wore what typically a bride getting married at the Golden Temple would wear.

While in Manmarziyaan, she gave us a glimpse of ethnic wears of a city, in her upcoming Saand Ki Aankh, Taapsee Pannu went absolutely de-glam and mirrored the fashion sensibility of old women of rural areas of Uttar Pradesh. She looked totally in her character in her muted-toned shirts paired with ghagras and dupattas. However, her fashion sensibility in the movies, is not just limited to ethnic ensembles. Taapsee, on the contrary, has also easily nailed the looks of urban women, who prefer denims over dupattas and sari drapes. For instance, in Pink, where she shared the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee's wardrobe included simple denims, stoles, shirts, and t-shirts. With her acting in the movie and her simple outfits, she made us feel that she is one of us. Post Pink, Taapsee also got meaty roles (sans Judwaa 2). But as far as fashion is concerned, even in Judwaa 2, the actress slipped into commerical mainstream domain and showed us that she can rock the peppy numbers too and isn't only defined by ordinary outfits.

In fact, in her recent movie, Badla, where she again got to act with Amitabh Bachchan, the actress in her one-shouldered sweater outfit and structured outfits dipped in colours like indigo gave us a glimpse of modern Indian women. On her birthday, we celebrate Taapsee Pannu as an actress, whose fashion is as versatile as her movie characters and also as a diva, who can't be put in a box. Happy Birthday, Taapsee Pannu!