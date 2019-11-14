So, What Is So Special About Deepika Padukone's Anniversary Sari Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visited the Tirumala Tirupati Temple for their first wedding anniversary. The couple were in their traditional outfits and Deepika Padukone donned a sari. Now, there's something special about Deepika Padukone's sari. So let's find out what is so special about her sari, which she wore for the anniversary.

Designed by Sabyasachi, Deepika Padukone wore the Benarasi sari and this sari was gifted to her by her in-laws at her Konkani wedding ceremony. Well, now this was a special outfit and Deepika opted to wear it for the special occasion. Speaking about the sari, it was a gorgeous brocade number that was splashed in rich red hue and accentuated by golden motifs. The border of her sari was also intricately done with fine golden threadwork. It seemed like a wedding-perfect sari and Deepika Padukone teamed it with a round-neck blouse that featured fine motifs.

As for her jewellery, she kept it elaborate with a heavy haar and a dazzling choker piece. Deepika also accessorised her look with stunning kadas and upped her look with meticulously-done jhumkis. Her makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones and pink lip shade. The middle-parted sindoor-clad bun rounded out her traditional avatar. Deepika Padukone looked stunning as ever. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.