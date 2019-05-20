Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Rules The Red Carpet With Her Magical Feathered White Gown Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Yesterday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan graced the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2019 in the leather latex-made iridescent gown that was sharply layered and vibrant. Today, she went for a contrasting number that exuded soothing vibes and was enhanced by soft layers of fabric. After Priyanka Chopra Jonas' pristine white Georges Hobeika gown, Aishwarya also made a strong case for dreamy white gowns. Let's decode her attire and red carpet look.

So, Aishwarya donned a voluminous gown that was absolutely theatrical and came from Ashi Studio. It was a dramatic number that was unapologetically asymmetrical and was adorned with feathery accents. The feathers absolutely dominated her ensemble and seemed like a drape coiled around the bodice of her ensemble. The column gown was also layered and ruffled, which gave the ensemble an interesting dimension. Aishwarya's ensemble pretty much transported us to the magical fairytales.

Her look was given an impeccable touch and the minimal avatar balanced her ensemble. The diva paired her flared gown with white sandals, which completed her all-white look. She accessorised her look with delicate jewellery, which included dainty drop earrings and chic rings. Her jewellery came from the label, Avakian. The makeup was highlighted by a minty pink lip shade and dominated by smoky kohl with silver tones. The wavy bun completed her look and suited her. Aishwarya was a vision to behold. Don't you think so too? Let us know that.