Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Begins Her Cannes 2019 Journey With This Mermaid-cut Textured Gown Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned to the Cannes Film Festival 2019 with her daughter, Aaradhya and the mother-duo made a colourful splash at French Riviera. Aishwarya, who is the undisputed queen of Cannes Film Festival, left us speechless with her iridescent gown, which was created by Jean-Louis Sabaji. Mrs. Bachchan looked flawless and vibrantly started her brand new Cannes journey.

The décolletage gown of hers featured a harmonious mix of golden and green tones. It was a mystifying number, which seemed inspired by nature. The leaf-cut bodice and the sharp silhouette gave the gown a dramatic element. Her attire featured a sleeve on one side and was absolutely enhanced by snake-skin texture, which gave a lustrous touch to her ensemble. The layered and paneled train added to the sharpness. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did look exotic in her ensemble.

The look was impeccable and the styling was meticulously done by Aastha Sharma. Her precious jewellery complemented her attire and came from Boucheron. The makeup was notched up by a pink lip shade and the eye makeup was done with a great subtlety. However, it was side-parted extremely sleek tresses, which gave her an immaculate touch. Her daughter, Aaradhya looked adorable in a yellow tulle dress, which was adorned with a ruffled floral applique. Aishwarya just elevated the gown game at Cannes 2019. What do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the common section.