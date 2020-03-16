Anushka Sharma Looks Fresh As A Summer Breeze In Her Latest Minimal Photoshoot

ENGLISH

    Relaxed and glamourous, Anushka Sharma's latest photoshoot was absolutely stunning. The NH10 actress exuded minimal vibes and gave us a refreshing photoshoot. There was nothing too fancy about the photoshoot and it was on the contrary, simple and fresh. Her look was perfect for the ladies, who want to keep it understated. So, let's decode her outfit and look.

    Styled by Allia Al Rufai, Anushka Sharma wore a pristine white gown that was flowy and fuss-free. It was a bold number and featured billowing sleeves. Her attire was accentuated by plunging neckline with a deep front slit. Anushka's attire defied structure and was asymmetrical. She looked effortlessly glamourous. Seated casually on a stool, Anushka Sharma was a vision in her outfit.

    The actress usually keeps her jewellery game strong but this time, she kept her look accessory-free and that we thought was meticulous styling. Sporting jewellery would have killed the effect. The makeup was natural with a lot of pink touches. The glossy pink lip shade and contoured pink cheekbones rounded out her avatar. The middle-parted short tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Anushka Sharma's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, March 16, 2020, 12:00 [IST]
