TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- ISIS Operative Plotted Sri Lanka Styled Bombings In Kerala
-
- IPL 2019 — Warner Signs Off From IPL In Style
- Spy Pics: 2020 Renault Kwid Facelift Spotted Testing
- Samsung Oatents Apple Arcade-Like Online Gaming Service
- Customs Duty On Wheat Increased To 40%
- SRK Deeply Affected By Zero Failure!
- Health Benefits Of Yucca
- Along The Trail Of The River Godavari
Anushka Sharma's Latest Outfit Is A Cross Between Formal And Quirky
About yesterday, Anushka Sharma was all cheerful as she was spotted at the voting booth. The actress didn't go for basics but opted for a quirky number. She sported a Tommy Hilfiger skirt and looked absolutely inspring. Let's decode her outfit and look of the day.
So, Anushka wore a simple blue shirt that seemed to be crafted out of a sustainable fabric. It was a smart shirt and something that could have easily notched up our formal fashion game. However, with the skirt, the attire got a quirky artistic touch. It was a midi skirt, which was accentuated by graphic prints.
She teamed her ensemble with sports shoes, which was a comfy option. Anushka accessorised her look with a classy watch and a bracelet. The makeup was highlighted by a minty pink lip shade and well-defined kohl. The middle-parted tresses completed her look. So, what do you think about Anushka Sharma's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.