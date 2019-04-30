ENGLISH

    Anushka Sharma's Latest Outfit Is A Cross Between Formal And Quirky

    By
    |
    Anushka Sharma Fashion

    About yesterday, Anushka Sharma was all cheerful as she was spotted at the voting booth. The actress didn't go for basics but opted for a quirky number. She sported a Tommy Hilfiger skirt and looked absolutely inspring. Let's decode her outfit and look of the day.

    So, Anushka wore a simple blue shirt that seemed to be crafted out of a sustainable fabric. It was a smart shirt and something that could have easily notched up our formal fashion game. However, with the skirt, the attire got a quirky artistic touch. It was a midi skirt, which was accentuated by graphic prints.

    Anushka Sharma Style

    She teamed her ensemble with sports shoes, which was a comfy option. Anushka accessorised her look with a classy watch and a bracelet. The makeup was highlighted by a minty pink lip shade and well-defined kohl. The middle-parted tresses completed her look. So, what do you think about Anushka Sharma's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: anushka sharma tommy hilfiger
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 12:58 [IST]
