Anushka Sharma's Latest Outfit Is A Cross Between Formal And Quirky Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

About yesterday, Anushka Sharma was all cheerful as she was spotted at the voting booth. The actress didn't go for basics but opted for a quirky number. She sported a Tommy Hilfiger skirt and looked absolutely inspring. Let's decode her outfit and look of the day.

So, Anushka wore a simple blue shirt that seemed to be crafted out of a sustainable fabric. It was a smart shirt and something that could have easily notched up our formal fashion game. However, with the skirt, the attire got a quirky artistic touch. It was a midi skirt, which was accentuated by graphic prints.

She teamed her ensemble with sports shoes, which was a comfy option. Anushka accessorised her look with a classy watch and a bracelet. The makeup was highlighted by a minty pink lip shade and well-defined kohl. The middle-parted tresses completed her look. So, what do you think about Anushka Sharma's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.