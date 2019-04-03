ENGLISH

    Anushka Sharma's Earthy-toned Airport Outfit Is Quite Easy To Pull Off

    Anushka Sharma Airport Look

    Anushka Sharma made a strong case for the traditional handlooms at the airport. She looked pretty and for a change gave us an ethnic break. It was a breezy ensemble, totally travel-worthy. Anushka's ensemble was about beautiful colour-coordination and her look had a desi touch. Let's decode her outfit and look.

    Anushka Sharma Fashion

    Her long flared kurta was half-sleeved and was accentuated by sheer accents. It was slightly collared and subtly done. She wore a beautiful kurta, which she paired with beige palazzo pants. The bottoms of her attire contrasted her ivory kurta. With this attire, Anushka gave us an earthy-toned combination, which we so loved.

    Anushka Sharma Style

    She paired her ensemble with black sandals, which went well with her attire. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones, a pink lip shade, subtle kohl, and a small bindi. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her ethnic airport avatar. We thought Anushka looked beyond amazing? Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Anushka Sharma News

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 16:12 [IST]
