Anushka Sharma's Earthy-toned Airport Outfit Is Quite Easy To Pull Off

Anushka Sharma made a strong case for the traditional handlooms at the airport. She looked pretty and for a change gave us an ethnic break. It was a breezy ensemble, totally travel-worthy. Anushka's ensemble was about beautiful colour-coordination and her look had a desi touch. Let's decode her outfit and look.

Her long flared kurta was half-sleeved and was accentuated by sheer accents. It was slightly collared and subtly done. She wore a beautiful kurta, which she paired with beige palazzo pants. The bottoms of her attire contrasted her ivory kurta. With this attire, Anushka gave us an earthy-toned combination, which we so loved.

She paired her ensemble with black sandals, which went well with her attire. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones, a pink lip shade, subtle kohl, and a small bindi. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her ethnic airport avatar. We thought Anushka looked beyond amazing? Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.