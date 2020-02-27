Just In
Anushka Sharma's Sequinned White Dress Is What We Want To Update Our Wardrobe With
Anushka Sharma looked gorgeous in her white dress, which we so liked. The actress looked effortless as always and was styled by Allia Al Rufai. The makeup was simple and the actress gave us glamourous goals. However, in a way, her attire was also understated. So, let's decode her dress and look.
So, Anushka Sharma wore a white dress that featured a plunging neckline and was half-sleeved. Her dress was sequinned with intricate detailing. It was a stunning attire and was absolutely figure-flattering. There was an element of simplicity to her ensemble and with this Anushka, taught us how to look fabulous without doing much.
The actress accessorised her look with dainty earrings, which went well with her look. The makeup was highlighted by pink tones. Pink lip shade and contoured pink cheekbones upped her look. The middle-parted ponytail rounded out her avatar. So, how did you find Anushka Sharma's attire and look? Let us know that.
Photos Credit: Anushka Sharma's Instagram