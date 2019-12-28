ENGLISH

    Best Of Anushka Sharma's Fashion: Her Stunning Outfits That Pushed The Fashion Envelope

    By
    |

    Anushka Sharma gave us the most dramatic and jaw-dropping outfits of this year. With her ensembles, she pushed the fashion envelope and inspired us to step out of our comfort zone. She wore pantsuits, edgy gowns, and her traditional outfits were so beyond the conventional. So, let us take a look at her outfits, which have stunned us.

    Array

    Anushka Sharma's Stunning Gown

    Anushka Sharma donned an absolutely amazing gown at the beginning of this year. Her gown was by Toni Maticevski and with her outfit, she blended art with fashion. It was a sleeveless number with an exaggerated sleeve on one side. Anushka's attire was beautifully structured and looked so architectural. The gown also featured train. She accessorised her look with dazzling earrings from Diosa by Darshan Dave. Her makeup was enhanced by smoky kohl and light pink lip shade. The impeccable waves-like tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Array

    Anushka Sharma's Futuristic Pantsuit

    For The GQ event, Anushka Sharma took the road-less-travelled and gave us a gender-fluid fashion statement. She wore a Dice Kayek pantsuit that consisted of a razor-sharp blazer and straight-fit pants. Her attire was marked by yellow and black patterns, which made her attire so unconventional. She teamed her ensemble with black heels by Louboutin. The Zero actress didn't seem to opt for jewellery and instead upped her look with light pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The side-parted sleek tresses completed her look.

    Array

    Anushka Sharma's Dreamy White Dress

    For the Elle Awards, Anushka Sharma surprised us with her pristine white dress that was by Aadnevik. Her dress was lightweight and accentuated by sheer accents. It was an off-shouldered number that was full-sleeved and cinched at the waist. Anushka's dress was bold and also detailed with intricate pearls. She paired her attire with shiny silver sandals. Her dainty rings were from Lion Jewellers. The makeup was marked by light pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The side-parted bob tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Array

    Anushka Sharma's Multi-Hued Lehenga

    For the Bachchan Diwali bash, Anushka Sharma took our breath away with her lehenga. She wore a vibrant lehenga by Sabyasachi and her attire perfectly captured the essence of the festival. The Sui Dhaaga actress wore a black plunging-neckline blouse that came alive with colourful floral accents. The border of her blouse was meticulously embroidered too. The skirt was highlighted by orange hue but it was contrasted by dotted maroon, sea green, and light blue minaret patterns. She teamed her ensemble with black mukaish dupatta that went well with her attire. She kept her jewellery game strong with a heavy gemstone neckpiece, complementing bangles, and emerald drop earrings. The makeup was spruced up by smoky kohl and pink lip shade. The middle-parted ponytail rounded out her avatar.

    Array

    Anushka Sharma's Classy Suit

    Anushka Sharma upped the androgynous fashion game with her classy suit that was by Gucci. Her ensemble was marked by blue and white checkered patterns. She paired her sophisticated ensemble with a matching blazer, a white-hued formal shirt, and a black tie. She also wore black pointed heels boots, which went well with her attire. However, apart from her attire, it was her statement ear jewellery that upped her stylish look. The makeup was enhanced by light pink lip shade, highlighted cheekbones, and well-defined kohl. The middle-parted short tresses completed her look.

    Array

    Anushka Sharma's Quirky Attire

    The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress, Anushka Sharma won the Style Icon of the Year award at the VoguexNykaa fashion event. She wore an Anamika Khanna ensemble for the occasion that consisted of a jacket and pants. Her jacket was about kaleidoscope of prints and she teamed it with green satin pants. She paired her attire with pointed black heels. We loved her statement tribal-inspired ring and complementing danglers. The makeup was highlighted by contoured pink cheekbones, light pink lip shade, and smoky kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

    So, which outfit of Anushka Sharma's did you like the most? Let us know that.

    Photo Credits: Anushka Sharma's Instagram

    Story first published: Saturday, December 28, 2019, 15:00 [IST]
