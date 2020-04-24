Kate Winslet, Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Other Divas’ Ladder Photoshoot That Left Us Awestruck Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it international star or Bollywood celebrity, the one common factor about them is that they work very hard to get a perfect stunning picture. From magazine to other photoshoots, we have seen them experimenting different poses in their fashionable outfits to get that perfect shot. Talking about the pose, we remember Titanic actress, Kate Winslet did a covershoot for Harper's Bazaar UK in 2018, where she was seen pulling the ladder pose with one hand in a beautiful white gown. It was definitely a wow-worthy shot and so, it later turned out to be an inspiration for some celebrities including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and lately Nora Fatehi. Though they made same pose, but their gowns were absolutely different. So, let us take a close look at their attire and photoshoot that left us awestruck.

Kate Winslet In A White Gown

Kate Winslet turned cover star for Harper's Bazaar UK magazine in September, 2018. She sported a strapless white flared gown, which was accentuated by ruffled hemline. The actress accessorised her look with a silver-toned bracelet and rings. She let loose her side-parted highlighted curly tresses and slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawlineFilled brows, light-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Kate aced her ladder pose like a diva.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas In A Yellow Gown

Bollywood and International star, Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned cover star for Elle UK magazine in July, 2019. Standing on the top of the ladder, the actress posed in her gorgeous dramatic yellow gown, which as accentuated by heavy multiple ruffled-layers. Her gown featured high-low hemline thatadded to the bold quotient. She pulled back her tresses into a low ponytail and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. Priyanka Chopra nailed the ladder pose and her gown was an absolutely eye-catching number.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In A Red Gown

One of the most beautiful actresses in Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned cover star for The Peacock Magazine in August, 2019 (just one month after Priyanka Chopra Jonas' photoshoot). Pulling the ladder with one hand, Aishwarya looked extremely stunning in a strappy plunging-neckline red gown, which came from the label Falguni Shane Peacock India. It was a multi-layered gown, which was accentuated by feather-detailing and silver-hued shimmering prints while the long trail added dramatic effect to her look. The diva accessorised her look with a silver-toned necklace, a bracelet and rings from Hazoorilal by Sandeep Narang. She let loose her side-parted straight tresses and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and red lip tint. Aishwarya Rai slayed it in her attire and was posed to perfection.

Nora Fatehi In A Purple Gown

Nora Fatehi donned a marvelous purple gown at the Zee Cine Awards 2020. She also had the photoshoot in the same gown, where she was seen standing on the ladder and acing the pose. It was a strapless gown, which featured multiple ruffled layers and feather-detailing on the bodice while the long trail added stylish quotient. Her purple number came from the label Wilhja and Nora looked like a Barbie doll in it. She upped her look with a pair of drop earrings and ring from Kohinoor Jewellers and sharply contoured her face and jawline. Filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade enhanced her look. The actress pulled up her tresses into a high bun while the fringes went well with her look.

So, what do you think about their gowns and the way they aced the ladder photoshoot? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kate Winslet, Priyanka Chopra Jonas