Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wows In Gorgeous Outfits In Her Latest Photoshoot And It’s Quite Impressive!
Bollywood and International star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always been making headlines, either by sharing glimpses of her personal life or mesmerising us with her stunning photoshoots. Recently, the diva-turned-cover star for the Tatler magazine's May issue. Of course, the photoshoot was done before the coronavirus pandemic began but the pictures have been unveiled now. In the photoshoot, the Bajirao Mastani actress is seen in three gorgeous outfits from Dolce & Gabbana and she was styled by Sophie Pera. So, let us take a close look at her all outfits and decode it.
View this post on Instagram
Before the coronavirus pandemic began, Tatler photographed actress @priyankachopra for the May cover, styled in dreamy @dolcegabbana Alta Moda. In the accompanying interview, she spoke to Jane Mulkerrins about being married to pop royalty, Nick Jonas, their plans to start a family, and why she doesn’t think beauty pageants and feminism are mutually exclusive – it's a welcome dose of escapism in present circumstances. The May issue is on sale 2nd April. Click the link in bio for more. Photographed by @jackwaterlotstudio and styled by @sophiepera. Make-up by @fulviafarolfi @bryanbantryagency, hair by @petergrayhair @homeagency and nails by @pattieyankee @celestineagency.
A post shared by Tatler (@tatlermagazine) on
Priyanka Chopra Jonas In A Structured Number
Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked amazing in a half-sleeved brown-hued structured number. Her body-hugging ensemble was accentuated by hand-crafted designs. She ditched accessories and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, black eyeliner, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, soft blush, and nudish-pink lip shade. Priyanka made a romantic hairdo that seemed like a bob cut and it definitely suited her well.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas In A Ruffled Attire
Priyanka Chopra Jonas flaunted a sleeveless peach-hued ensemble, which was accentuated by golden patterns. Her outfit also featured heavy ruffles on the top that added dramatic quotient to her look. She didn't wear accessories and instead wore black net-fabric gloves that went well with her look. On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, The Sky Is Pink actress slightly contoured and highlighted her face and jawline. Thick brows, kohled eyes, winged black eyeliner, light-hued eye shadow, pink blush, and matte pink lip shade elevated her look. Priyanka upped her look with a messy hairdo and looked pretty.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas In A Leopard Printed Dress
It was a black & white picture of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, where she was seen dressed in a leopard-printed dress. She paired her full-sleeved mini dress with fish-net black gloves and accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and ring. The Barfi actress pulled back her tresses into a hairdo and covered it with a cap. Thick brows, winged eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and lip tint rounded out her look.
We absolutely loved these outfits of Priyanka Chopra Jonas. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.
