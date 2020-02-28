Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Latest Cover Shoot Is About Bold Leopard Print And Light Makeup Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram to share the Harper's Bazaar Singapore cover shoot with her followers. She did a photoshoot with the magazine for the March edition and the cover was definitely intense. It was a glamourous cover but there was something so unapologetic about it. Priyanka Chopra also opened about body postivity and her flaws, and we are looking forward to reading about it. But for now, let's talk about her fashion on the magazine cover.

So, lounging on a patterned green upholstered sofa, Priyanka Chopra Jonas flaunted a signature leopard-printed Dolce & Gabbana attire that was cinched at the waist and accentuated by leopard patterns. It was a classic brown-hued outfit with black leopard prints. The sleeves were billowing and it was certainly a dramatic number. The subtle and soft background added to the effect. To say, a lot of leading fashion magazines have used leopard-patterned outfits for their cover, but we found Priyanka Chopra Jonas' cover rather intriguing.

It is more likely for a person wearing a leopard or tiger printed outfit to exude fierce vibes but we found a level of softness and vulnerability in Priyanka Chopra's cover. The cover was able to strike a balance between bold and delicate. The jewellery used was unassuming but went well with the look. However, apart from her accessory, we loved her makeup. The makeup radiated freshness and was toned-down (and we are glad it was). The contoured cheekbones, muted pink lip shade, and even lighter eye makeup enhanced her look. The messy highlighted tresses suited her look. So, what do you think about Priyanka Chopra Jonas' cover? Let us know that.