Just In
Don't Miss
- News Twitterati angry after US journalist mocks Indian reporter at Trump presser
- Technology Vivo Z6 5G With Liquid Cooling, Quad-Cameras Launched: Price And Specs
- Finance What Caused Bloodbath On D-Street On February 28, 2020?
- Movies Vijay Deverakonda Returns His Fees After Failure Of World Famous Lover?
- Sports New Zealand vs India, 2nd Test: Ishant Sharma may miss out, Umesh in contention
- Automobiles Hero Super Splendor BS6 Models Launched In India Starting At Rs 67,300, Ex-Showroom, Delhi
- Travel Least Polluted Cities In India
- Education Top 20 Universities In Emerging Economies University Rankings 2020
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Latest Cover Shoot Is About Bold Leopard Print And Light Makeup
Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram to share the Harper's Bazaar Singapore cover shoot with her followers. She did a photoshoot with the magazine for the March edition and the cover was definitely intense. It was a glamourous cover but there was something so unapologetic about it. Priyanka Chopra also opened about body postivity and her flaws, and we are looking forward to reading about it. But for now, let's talk about her fashion on the magazine cover.
So, lounging on a patterned green upholstered sofa, Priyanka Chopra Jonas flaunted a signature leopard-printed Dolce & Gabbana attire that was cinched at the waist and accentuated by leopard patterns. It was a classic brown-hued outfit with black leopard prints. The sleeves were billowing and it was certainly a dramatic number. The subtle and soft background added to the effect. To say, a lot of leading fashion magazines have used leopard-patterned outfits for their cover, but we found Priyanka Chopra Jonas' cover rather intriguing.
View this post on Instagram
Here it is. My cover for the #MarchIssue of @harpersbazaarsg. Wearing gorgeous @dolcegabbana. Editor-in-chief: @kennieboy Photography: @yutsai88 Styling: Martina Nilsson Makeup: @rachelgoodwinmakeup using @tomfordbeauty Hair: @bridgetbragerhair Manicure: @christinaviles Production: @88phases
A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on
It is more likely for a person wearing a leopard or tiger printed outfit to exude fierce vibes but we found a level of softness and vulnerability in Priyanka Chopra's cover. The cover was able to strike a balance between bold and delicate. The jewellery used was unassuming but went well with the look. However, apart from her accessory, we loved her makeup. The makeup radiated freshness and was toned-down (and we are glad it was). The contoured cheekbones, muted pink lip shade, and even lighter eye makeup enhanced her look. The messy highlighted tresses suited her look. So, what do you think about Priyanka Chopra Jonas' cover? Let us know that.