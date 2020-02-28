ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Latest Cover Shoot Is About Bold Leopard Print And Light Makeup

    By
    |

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram to share the Harper's Bazaar Singapore cover shoot with her followers. She did a photoshoot with the magazine for the March edition and the cover was definitely intense. It was a glamourous cover but there was something so unapologetic about it. Priyanka Chopra also opened about body postivity and her flaws, and we are looking forward to reading about it. But for now, let's talk about her fashion on the magazine cover.

    So, lounging on a patterned green upholstered sofa, Priyanka Chopra Jonas flaunted a signature leopard-printed Dolce & Gabbana attire that was cinched at the waist and accentuated by leopard patterns. It was a classic brown-hued outfit with black leopard prints. The sleeves were billowing and it was certainly a dramatic number. The subtle and soft background added to the effect. To say, a lot of leading fashion magazines have used leopard-patterned outfits for their cover, but we found Priyanka Chopra Jonas' cover rather intriguing.

    View this post on Instagram

    Here it is. My cover for the #MarchIssue of @harpersbazaarsg. Wearing gorgeous @dolcegabbana. Editor-in-chief: @kennieboy Photography: @yutsai88 Styling: Martina Nilsson Makeup: @rachelgoodwinmakeup using @tomfordbeauty Hair: @bridgetbragerhair Manicure: @christinaviles Production: @88phases

    A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

    It is more likely for a person wearing a leopard or tiger printed outfit to exude fierce vibes but we found a level of softness and vulnerability in Priyanka Chopra's cover. The cover was able to strike a balance between bold and delicate. The jewellery used was unassuming but went well with the look. However, apart from her accessory, we loved her makeup. The makeup radiated freshness and was toned-down (and we are glad it was). The contoured cheekbones, muted pink lip shade, and even lighter eye makeup enhanced her look. The messy highlighted tresses suited her look. So, what do you think about Priyanka Chopra Jonas' cover? Let us know that.

    More PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue