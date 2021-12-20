Just In
Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Deepika Padukone: Can't Take Your Eyes Off Them! Divas Up The Fashion Bar Again
As always, divas Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone have awesome fashion goals for us. The actresses looked stunning in their recent outfits, which had our attention. While Deepika went for an all-red ensemble, Priyanka Chopra looked amazing in her green skirt set. Deepika and Priyanka have been promoting their movies 83 and The Matrix Resurrections respectively. We have decoded their ensembles for you.
Photographer Courtesy: hunterabrams
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Green Skirt Set
Priyanka Chopra Jonas could have made you go green with envy with her skirt set. She wore this ensemble for the promotions of her upcoming movie, The Matrix Resurrections. Styled by Law Roach, she wore a shimmering metallic green shirt that was collared and featured full tapered sleeves. Her skirt was a wrap-around with green-toned floral accents on the white base. Her ensemble came from Prabal Gurung and Petar Petrov's eponymous labels. She accessorised her look with hoops, which upped her style quotient. Her makeup was dewy with matte-red lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and pink eye shadow with a whiff of kohl. The spiky bun rounded out her look.
Photographer Courtesy: r ů ḏ ȏ ľ ḟ
Deepika Padukone's All-Red Attire
For the 83 promotions, Deepika Padukone looked gorgeous in her all-red attire. She wore an ensemble that came from Valentino and sourced from Anoli Shah. Her attire consisted of a red full-sleeved flared top with a slit on the back and she paired it with a pair of matching stockings. She was styled by Shaleena Nathani and accessorised her look with a pair of diamond and ruby earrings, which spruced up her look. Her makeup was marked by bronzer touch, muted-pink lip shade, and sleek winged eyeliner. A whiff of eyebrow brush also notched up her look. She also wore a red scarf that completed her look and added an interesting touch to her look.
So, whose attire and look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.