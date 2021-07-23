From Genelia Deshmukh To Karisma Kapoor, The Patterned Outfits Of The Divas Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

If you are looking forward to wearing patterned outfits and need ideas, we have you sorted. From Genelia Deshmukh to Karisma Kapoor, we have curated some awesome outfits for some major fashion inspiration. We have decoded their outfits for you and you can pick your favourite attire.

Genelia Deshmukh's Patterned Orange Dress

Styled by Who Wore What When, Genelia looked gorgeous in her dress that came from Cuin. It was a collared shirt dress with flared sleeves and the dress was belted too, which added structure to her ensemble. This dress of hers was enhanced by an orange base and featured intricate white-toned patterns. She teamed her dress with white-hued shoes, which upped the comfort quotient. Genelia accessorised her look with chic gold-toned earrings that came from Radhika Agrawal Jewels and Minerali. The makeup was marked by glossy-pink lip shade, impeccably-applied kohl, and contoured cheekbones. The highlighted top-knot bun rounded out her avatar.

Mrunal Thakur's White Top And Pyjamas

Mrunal Thakur has been promoting her movie Toofan stylishly. She wore a white top and teamed it with pyjamas. The top featured a plunging neckline with yellow corset-style waistband and the pyjamas were enhanced by red stripes. Her attire came from the label Hellessy and she teamed her ensemble with sandals. She accessorised her look with large hoops, which went well with her look. The makeup was marked by muted-pink tones and pink cheekbones. The eye makeup was beautifully done and the middle-parted softly-curled tresses completed her look. She was styled by Tanya Ghavri.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Polka-Dotted Dress

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked stunning in her dress, which made for a perfect ensemble for café outings. The actress promoted Crocs and her collared plunging-neckline dress with side slits on the waist added to the bold quotient. Her dress was cinched at the waist and flared at the hem. The multi-hued polka-dotted patterns enhanced her dress look and she teamed it with sandals from Crocs. Her dress was designed by Carolina Herrera and she carried a pink purse with her and a bouquet of flowers. The makeup was marked by mauve-pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The highlighted tresses rounded out her look.

Tanya Maniktala's Patterned Gharara Wear

Tanya Maniktala flaunted a fusion outfit for the promotions of Chutzpah. Her attire featured a full-sleeved short top and gharara pants with flared bottoms. It was meticulously patterned ensemble and her outfit was designed by Ridhi Mehra. Styled by Who Wore What When, she notched up her fusion look with statement silver jewellery from Sangeeta Boochra. Her jewellery consisted of jhumkas, a cocktail ring, a delicate ring, and bangles. The impeccably-applied kohl with nude-toned eye shadow and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The middle-parted long ponytail completed her avatar.

Karisma Kapoor's Textured Black Dress

Karisma Kapoor looked amazing in her black dress that was about glimmer and shine. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, she wore a high-neck dress that was full-sleeved and structured. The dress was backless and came from the label Dash and Dot. Karisma looked amazing in her dress and paired her attire with shimmering golden sandals from Steve Madden. She wore chic jewellery that came from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. The makeup was highlighted by smokey kohl, mauve-pink lip shade, and pink contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted sleek bun rounded out her look.

