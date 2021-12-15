Priyanka Chopra Jonas Surprises Us With Her Patterned Skirt Set; Take A Look At Her Gold-Toned Earrings Too! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been promoting her movie, The Matrix Resurrection and giving us dress goals. For the promotional rounds, she's been keeping her wardrobe futuristic too. This time, she wore a patterned ensemble and styled by Law Roach, as always. So, let's talk about her fashion game that we have decoded for you.

So, Priyanka Chopra wore an ensemble by Roberto Cavalli that was round-necked with structured bodice and pleated midi-length skirt. Her skirt was pleated and featured intricate patterns, which were abstract and she teamed her ensemble with a long blazer that was enhanced by a lapel. It was a stunning ensemble and she paired it with black-hued pumps, which went well with her attire. Priyanka pulled off her ensemble rather confidently and accessorised her look with statement gold-toned earrings.

The makeup was highlighted by dewy tones. So, her makeup was marked by matte mauve-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl with complementing eye shadow and eyeliner. The side-parted soft wavy tresses were long and that completed her look. Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked stunning as ever. This ensemble of hers made for a perfect winter look. So, what do you think about her ensemble and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: hunterabrams