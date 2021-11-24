Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Nick Jonas Stun Us With Their Party-Perfect Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas graced the Jonas Brothers Family Roast on Netflix and the diva, who's been speculated for dropping 'Jonas' from her surname, had our attention with her dress. Styled by Law Roach, Priyanka looked awesome and gave us goals with her ensemble of the day. Let's decode her attire and look for some stunning fashion inspiration.

So, Priyanka Chopra sported a gorgeous dress that was accentuated by intricate sequins and it was a full-sleeved dress with a round neckline and full tapered sleeves. Her dress was asymmetrical with a knotted side. Priyanka as always pulled off her dress with a lot of aplomb and her attire is what you can wear to the parties, for sure. She paired her ensemble with sandals, which went well with her attire. As for accessories, she spruced up her look with delicate earrings and chic rings. The makeup was highlighted by matte-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl.

Nick Jonas wore an all-white suit that consisted of a structured blazer, a floral shirt with blue-hued tones, and straight-fit pants. He upped his look with a classy watch. They looked awesome together, as always. So, what do you think about the fashion game of Priyanka and Nick? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pictures Source: Instagram