Priyanka Chopra Jonas Inspires Us To Up Our Makeup Game With Sleek Winged Eye Makeup And Icy Eye Shadow

These days, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is promoting her movie, The Matrix Resurrections and has been giving us fashion and makeup goals. The actress is particularly letting her eyes do the talking with awesome eye makeup looks. She was styled by Law Roach and her makeup was done by Yumi Mori. So, let's decode her makeup game, with a special focus on her eye makeup.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Winged Eye Look

The actress wore a blazing red pantsuit and her makeup was done beautifully and with a lot of balance. She wore a matte-pink lip shade that was on the subtle side and her lip shade was contrasted by winged eye look. It wasn't a heavy winged eye makeup that she flaunted but a light one with dark eyeliner. The cheekbones were contoured and dewy and the wavy parted tresses were highlighted. She completed her look with pink manicured nail lacquer. With this makeup look of hers, she taught us that pink tone can go well with red outfit.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Icy Eye Shadow Makeup

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked awesome in this style of hers and mostly because of her makeup game. With this look of hers, she gave us a party makeup goal. The actress upped her look with a touch of bronzer and spruced up her style with a matte pink lip shade. Her eye makeup was marked by an impeccably-applied kohl and icy blue shimmering eye shadow, which added to the colour-block. The messy partly-tied tresses were highlighted and she rounded out her look with grey nail lacquer.

So, which makeup look of Priyanka Chopra Jonas did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

