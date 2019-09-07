Just In
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Latest Photoshoot Outfits Are Synonymous With Her Blossoming Global Career
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Vogue India September issue is so synoynmous with her blossoming global career. Guest edited by ace designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Priyanka Chopra's outfits for the Vogue India photoshoot are beyond definitions. Right from asymmetrical to structured ensembles, Priyanka's wardrobe for the shoot are as eclectic as her film choices. Styled by Sabyasachi and Mimi Cuttrell, her outfits aren't restrictive by any means but shows us her fierce to candid light-hearted avatars. Priyanka's Vogue spread looks like a colourful splash and after all, she has been painting the global lanes beyond red, isn't it? Let's decode her photoshoot looks. Photographed by Marcin Kempski. Styled by Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Mimi Cuttrell. Hair: Peter Grey. Makeup: Morgane Martini.
The Pattern Play
For the cover shot, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has not only played with colour-block trend but her outfit is also delightfully patterned. She teamed her sheer billowing-sleeved blouse with trousers. While, her blouse was accentuated by a shade of pink and dotted appliques, her pants were splashed in a shade of green and adorned with glittering floral accents. The jewellery-game was strong and her look was upped with tribal-inspired jewellery, which included elaborate bangles and statement precious stone rings. Well, on a closer look, we found that she also enhanced her look with a long chic necklace and an earring. The makeup was marked by highlighted cheekbones, magenta lip shade, nude-toned eye makeup. The messy and spiky bun rounded out Priyanka Chopra's look.
The Vibrant Hues
Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave us an unapologetic fashion moment with this brightly-hued outfit. Posed to kill, the actress looked effortlessly stunning in her plunging neckline red top with flared sleeves and a belted pair of pyjamas. Her red top was rather a bold piece and adorned with meticulously-placed floral pattens. Her pyjamas were instant mood-lifter with all the vibrant hues. Her pyjamas were accentuated by yellow, red, pink, and green stripes. She notched up her look with a green-patterned golfer cap and a wind-swept complementing scarf. Priyanka Chopra accessorised her look with statement bangles and the makeup was dewy-toned.
The Emerald Green Pantsuit
She looked strong and confident in her emerald green pantsuit. The blue wall backdrop further accentuated her attire, which consisted of a full-sleeved tailored jacket that was belted and straight-fit pants. She teamed her jacket and trousers with a collared beige shirt, which contrasted her attire. Unlike her other two asymmetrical and flowy outfits, this one was structured and crisp. She looked like a global fashion icon in this number. The Sky Is Pink actress paired her attire with brown shoes and the spiky bun completed her look.
The Brown Suit
This brown pantsuit of hers was muted as compared to her vibrant green. It was also a cross between flowy and structured. Priyanka Chopra Jonas exuded boss lady vibes in this attire and her accessory game was strong too. So, she paired her wrinkled brown top with slightly flared pants, and asymmetrical jacket. She wore modern layered neckpiece, which we thought was a great styling move. Her makeup was muted with a brown lip shade and hairdo was unconventional. She rounded out her look with brown shades.
The Black And White Drape
Posed smilingly, this was a picture-perfect and so Instagram-worthy shot of Priyanka Chopra. It was quite a perceptive photoshoot with Priyanka in her black and white outfit standing between two bright yellow cars. She wore feathery black-hued corset bustier and teamed it with white and black striped drape. Well, it seemed like a sari ensemble but with a dress twist and Priyanka paired it with thigh-high yellow pointed boots. Her look was accessorised with drop earrings. She completed her look with a black hat. Well, professionally, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has worn many hats.
So, which photoshoot look of hers did you like the most? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.