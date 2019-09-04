Just In
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Gives Her Summery Floral Attire A Formal Spin
About last evening, Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the 100th US Open winning match of Serena Williams with her mother. She was dressed to perfection and mixed with floral with formals. It was a gorgeous summer attire but Priyanka Chopra gave it the winters-wear touch. Let's decode her attire and look of the evening.
So, Priyanka wore a dainty white camisole top, which was intricately-patterned and was pretty old-fashioned. Her white-hued top was adorned with light floral patterns and she paired her top with a high-waist skirt that was accentuated by multi-hued floral patterns and a sheer border. It was a beautiful combination and with this Priyanka Chopra Jonas also took a break from the usual structured ensembles.
However, the diva gave it an office-wear vibe with a checkered blazer, which upped her style statement. Well, The Sky Is Pink actress definitely gave us work-wear goals, particularly a brand new Friday-wear idea. Priyanka Chopra paired her ensemble with white sandals, which went well with her number. She carried a sparkling silver purse with her and accessorised her look with chic rings. She notched up her avatar with brown and black cat-eyed frames. The makeup was highlighted by a maroon lip shade and the impeccable high bun rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Priyanka Chopra Jonas' attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.