From Denim To Ruffled, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Has Some Amazing Weekend Fashion Goals For Us Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

This weekend, Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave us oodles of fashion goals and some of those, we can ace too. Right from her crisp denim dress to asymmetrical ruffled number, Priyanka Chopra stunned us with her fashion choices. She gave OOTDs after OOTDs. Let's decode her weekend wardrobe and find out, which attire of hers did we like the most.

The Denim Dress

Priyanka Chopra Jonas stunned us with her denim dress choice. She was papped as she took her pet dog, Diana Chopra out for a walk. The actress wore a layered number, which was actually ideal for the coming autumn season. It was a simple number that consisted of a full-sleeved jacket that was tied at the front and a structured skirt. Priyanka paired her ensemble with a pair of sunny yellow flats and completed her look with red shades. The makeup was enhanced by a matte pink lip shade and wavy tresses.

The Classy Colour-Blocked Number

The Sky Is Pink actress also made heads turn with her colour-blocked ensemble. She looked fabulous as she walked hand in hand with Nick Jonas. The diva paired her deep-necked yellow shirt with a white skirt. Her shirt was full-sleeved and adorned with subtle floral accents. Her belted skirt was panelled and with this, she gave us a formal wear idea. She paired her ensemble with flats and carried a straw hat with her.

The Party Number

Priyanka was also spotted partying with her friends and she opted for a long flowy dress. Her dress featured a plunging neckline and billowing full sleeves. Priyanka Chopra Jonas' attire was splashed in a white hue and marked by gold leaf accents. It was a stunning number and she accessorised her look with metallic triangular earrings. The makeup was dewy with a maroon lip shade and highlighted cheekbones.

The Floral Ruffled Number

Priyanka Chopra also stepped out in this cute floral dress, which featured a halter neckline and was asymmetrical. Her dress was full-sleeved again but asymmetrical. While blue was the dominating colour in her dress, her attire was accentuated by purple floral accents. It was a gorgeous number, which Priyanka paired with pointed blue pumps. Her makeup was highlighted by a maroon lip shade and pink eye shadow. The cheekbones were highlighted and she again completed her look with signature tresses.

According to us, Priyanka Chopra looked the best in her denim dress. Which dress and look of hers did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.