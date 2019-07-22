Priyanka Chopra Jonas Flaunts Her Flowy Separates And A Pink Bikini After Her Red-Hot Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' birthday celebrations gave us a major FOMO moment. It seemed like a birthday party of the year, where you wish you were also invited somehow. Anyhow, Priyanka's party was attended by her close family members including sister, Parineeti Chopra and her friends too. And while Priyanka might not have painted the town red, she painted the party red. How? Well, just see her gorgeous dress and that cake, which complemented her attire.

Dressed in a 16Arlington dress, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was a vision and she rocked the ultimate party number like a piece of cake. Her OOTN was red-hot and shimmery. The short dress featured high neck with a slit neckline, flared sleeves, and a dramatic sash. Priyanka paired her dress with golden heels. A glittery tiara with the words, Birthday Girl was her accessory and the diva carried a Judith Leiber lipstick-inspired purse with her. Well, her party look was pure wow. However, not only with her party look, Priyanka Chopra left us jaw-dropped with her holiday outfits too.

Post her birthday celebrations, Priyanka vacationed in style with her family and friends. She totally won us over in her flowy multi-hued number. The actress wore a colourful halter bikini top and paired it with a matching flowy skirt with a deep side slit. Her skirt was enhanced with a glittery waistline and she teamed it with brown wedges and a straw hat.

Also, she gave the shutterbugs a brief glimpse of her retro swimwear look with her pink bikini. She was randomly shot against the oceanic backdrop. Priyanka's pink bikini seemed like a departure from the modern sleek swimwears. Do you think she will set the trends here? Well, Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave us a number of fashion tips this weekend. What do you think about her outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.