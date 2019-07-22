Just In
- 4 min ago Sacred Games 2 Cast's Photoshoot Is So Gangsta Style & You Got To See Pankaj Tripathi's Avatar
- 19 min ago Here's Why Mixing Cleaning Ingredients And Bleach Can Kill You
- 25 min ago Reishi Mushroom: Health Benefits, Risks & Recipe
- 47 min ago Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Teach You How To Ace The Wet And Glossy Eye Make-up Look
Don't Miss
- News Odisha shelter home head arrested for sexual abuse of HIV-infected minor
- Movies Shivlekh Singh's Death: TV Actors Shocked; Actor's Father Says He Was His Only Child!
- Sports Ultimate Table Tennis 2019: Promoters, owners confident of bright future of table tennis in India
- Technology Realme X vs OPPO K3: Which One You Should Buy
- Automobiles Hyundai Mobis Develops First Camera Monitor System — Side-View Mirror Replacement
- Travel National Parks to Visit During Monsoon in India
- Education CBSE Class 10 Compartment Results 2019: Steps To Check Result
- Finance Metrolite: Modi 2 Proposes Light Urban Rail Transit For Small Cities
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Flaunts Her Flowy Separates And A Pink Bikini After Her Red-Hot Dress
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' birthday celebrations gave us a major FOMO moment. It seemed like a birthday party of the year, where you wish you were also invited somehow. Anyhow, Priyanka's party was attended by her close family members including sister, Parineeti Chopra and her friends too. And while Priyanka might not have painted the town red, she painted the party red. How? Well, just see her gorgeous dress and that cake, which complemented her attire.
Birthday girl via @nickjonas Instagram story @priyankachopra pic.twitter.com/5Xlb6IvE5G— Priyanka-Chopra.us (@PriyankaCentral) July 19, 2019
Dressed in a 16Arlington dress, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was a vision and she rocked the ultimate party number like a piece of cake. Her OOTN was red-hot and shimmery. The short dress featured high neck with a slit neckline, flared sleeves, and a dramatic sash. Priyanka paired her dress with golden heels. A glittery tiara with the words, Birthday Girl was her accessory and the diva carried a Judith Leiber lipstick-inspired purse with her. Well, her party look was pure wow. However, not only with her party look, Priyanka Chopra left us jaw-dropped with her holiday outfits too.
Post her birthday celebrations, Priyanka vacationed in style with her family and friends. She totally won us over in her flowy multi-hued number. The actress wore a colourful halter bikini top and paired it with a matching flowy skirt with a deep side slit. Her skirt was enhanced with a glittery waistline and she teamed it with brown wedges and a straw hat.
Also, she gave the shutterbugs a brief glimpse of her retro swimwear look with her pink bikini. She was randomly shot against the oceanic backdrop. Priyanka's pink bikini seemed like a departure from the modern sleek swimwears. Do you think she will set the trends here? Well, Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave us a number of fashion tips this weekend. What do you think about her outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.