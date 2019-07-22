ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas Flaunts Her Flowy Separates And A Pink Bikini After Her Red-Hot Dress

    By
    |
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram
    Instagram

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas' birthday celebrations gave us a major FOMO moment. It seemed like a birthday party of the year, where you wish you were also invited somehow. Anyhow, Priyanka's party was attended by her close family members including sister, Parineeti Chopra and her friends too. And while Priyanka might not have painted the town red, she painted the party red. How? Well, just see her gorgeous dress and that cake, which complemented her attire.

    Dressed in a 16Arlington dress, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was a vision and she rocked the ultimate party number like a piece of cake. Her OOTN was red-hot and shimmery. The short dress featured high neck with a slit neckline, flared sleeves, and a dramatic sash. Priyanka paired her dress with golden heels. A glittery tiara with the words, Birthday Girl was her accessory and the diva carried a Judith Leiber lipstick-inspired purse with her. Well, her party look was pure wow. However, not only with her party look, Priyanka Chopra left us jaw-dropped with her holiday outfits too.

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas Birthday
    Instagram

    Post her birthday celebrations, Priyanka vacationed in style with her family and friends. She totally won us over in her flowy multi-hued number. The actress wore a colourful halter bikini top and paired it with a matching flowy skirt with a deep side slit. Her skirt was enhanced with a glittery waistline and she teamed it with brown wedges and a straw hat.

    Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas
    Instagram

    Also, she gave the shutterbugs a brief glimpse of her retro swimwear look with her pink bikini. She was randomly shot against the oceanic backdrop. Priyanka's pink bikini seemed like a departure from the modern sleek swimwears. Do you think she will set the trends here? Well, Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave us a number of fashion tips this weekend. What do you think about her outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.

    More PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS News

    Story first published: Monday, July 22, 2019, 16:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 22, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue