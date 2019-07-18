ENGLISH

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Sophie Turner Proves That Sisters Who Slay Together Stay Together

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Sophie Turner
    PC: Victoria Beckham

    A couple of weeks ago in Paris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who celebrates her birthday today, was spotted in a pyjama set. She wore this chic Victoria Beckham's pyjama set around the time, when her sister-in-law Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas had wedding festivities going on in France. And now, Victoria Beckham took to her Instagram to share a picture of Sophie Turner in the same pyjama set. Well, this clearly proves that sisters, who slay together stay together.

    Sophie Turner Emmys 2019
    PC: Victoria Beckham

    Sophie, who earned Emmys nomination for the portrayal of her character Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, had a different style of pairing the pyjama set though. Unlike Priyanka, Sophie tucked her pyjama shirt whereas Priyanka left it untucked. By tucking, Sophie gave the pyjama set more of a formal touch and made it seem like a perfect wear for light parties. On the other hand, Priyanka by not tucking, made her outfit seem ideal for travelling and casually strolling around the city. Whatever the style of donning, the divas made us want to buy this ensemble right away.

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas Birthday
    PC: Victoria Beckham

    And in case you have your eyes on this pyjama suit, it is from Pre AW 19 collection of Victoria Beckham. The styling was minimally done by both the divas. So, Priyanka Chopra Jonas paired it with golden flats and a delicate neckpiece. We are not sure whether she sported a mangalsutra but it was a sleek dainty neckpiece for sure. Sophie seemed to have teamed her pyjama suit with golden hoops. Both looked equally good. So whose look did you like more? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 18, 2019, 16:15 [IST]
