Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: The Fashion Icon Who Knows What To Wear When Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

It was at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2019 that we noticed a stark comparison between Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her contemporaries from Bollywood. This year Priyanka made her debut Cannes appearance and we wondered what she would be wearing. By then, we had already seen drama on the red carpet with the voluminous lime green ruffles and the snake-skin laser leather gown. In other words, we saw Met Gala 2019 at Cannes. The overpowering costumes of other Indian divas got full-blown attention at the film festival. And then we thought about Priyanka Chopra. Will she continue the dramatic fashion streak? Will she don a desi avatar? Will she wear a pantsuit? Or something simple?

But Priyanka surprised us at Cannes. She dazzled on the red carpet with her black silk Roberto Cavalli gown, which was notched up by shimmery sequins and reptile scale motifs. This thigh-high slit gown of hers balanced dramatic with subtle. It was so international and Priyanka Chopra with her attire showed us that she has a good understanding of the platform - Cannes. She wasn't going to be experiemental just because it is CANNES! Even her white Georges Hobeika gown was so much more understated and poetic than the voluminous feathered and theatrical Ashi Studio number worn by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Priyanka looked comfortable and confident about her fashion sensibility.

Rewind it a bit more to Met Gala 2019, yes, she was trolled but she didn't mind it at all. This was her third successive year at Met Gala - the theme-based fundraising fashion event. And this time, she was the member of the Benefit Committee, too. The Met Gala 2019 theme 'Camp: Notes On Fashion' was about excess and artifice and boy, Priyanka Chopra aced the theme. She wore a tulle cage dress by Dior, which was accentuated by gradient feathered cape. She gave her look definition with a spiky silver crown. Her make-up was excessive with a dark maroon lip shade, too much silver eye shadow, glitters, and a bindi. The hairdo was an unapologetic perm. She didn't look elegant or pretty but her look was so Camp! Unlike Cannes, here at the red carpet of Met Gala, she didn't mind being overstated because this was Met Gala - where theme is more important.

Priyanka Chopra's fashion transformation - her transition from the Indian film industry to Hollywood has been so impressive. Kudos to both her stylists as well, Ami Patel and Mimi Cuttrell, who work very closely with her. Priyanka's fashion has always been inspiring even in the Hindi film industry but come Hollywood and a lot of Indian divas are not able to bring in their A game.

Most of them opt for maximalist or too dramatic looks to stand out but on international platforms subtlety is more than often the key. Priyanka, on the other hand, has a beautiful balance. Her Hollywood fashion story is about subtle blend but it is all about gentle contrast. If her famous striking red Jason Wu gown was quietly dramatic than her pristine white Guild Hall Summer Gala dress was simple. But none of the times did she go overboard or looked too simple to be hardly noticed. Priyanka Chopra is like she has cracked the international fashion code!

Another interesting point about Priyanka's fashion is that while she understands that she is so fondly called the desi girl but the desi girl wouldn't go desi just for the heck of it or some validation that oh, she is representing India. On the contrary, we feel that she represents the modern Indian woman so correctly (with her Bumble investment or UNICEF charity work she has proved that).

Like even though Priyanka was criticised by politican Jaya Jaitly for her fashion choice, we are glad that she didn't go to Meghan Markle's wedding in some embellished sari because wearing a traditional attire doesn't make you more of an Indian. Instead, she respected the British royal dress code and wore a lavender structured attire and jacket, which was designed by Vivienne Westwood. She completed her look with a complementing floral Philip Treacy fascinator. She wore what she wanted to wear.

However, when it came to going all ethnic, she didn't hestitate at her wedding, which took place at Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur, India. The actress wore a gorgeous red Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga - red being the traditional Hindu wedding hue. Her lehenga was adorned with hand-cut organza flowers and French knots and not just that, she wore heavy jewellery. She wasn't your minimalist bride - she was a proper Indian bride. During her wedding function days, she even wore lovely saris to the airport. And even now, we had noticed the number of times, Priyanka pairs and rocks her mangalsutra with western outfits - who does that? She has made mangalsutra look so chic.

However, when required she had no qualms in representing the traditional fashion of India on an international pedestal also. For her latest InStyle magazine shoot, the actress won the global netizens with her intricately-done Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Tarun Tahiliani outfits. With her shoot, she invented a hashtag #sarinotsorry. So, yes, Priyanka won't impose her ethnic side. She knows when to show and when to not.

Apart from her red carpet and events outfits, Priyanka Chopra's looks on the talk shows she appears on are also so meticulous. Right from her powerful and feminine fuschia Sergio Hudson jumpsuit at the Penguin event to her fun and carefree floral Vivienne Westwood midi dress at Ellen DeGeneres show, Priyanka's talk show outfits have been diverse and distinctive. Never looks as if she should have worn something else.

Finally, coming to her personal street style, Priyanka Chopra again has us all fascinated with her effortless avatars. Her street outfits convey that she enjoys the perks of being in the western part of the world, where people don't make unnecessary molehills if you choose a bold dress or wear loud makeup. Her street outfits are an extension of her personality. When on a holiday in Paris for Sophie Turner's wedding, she wore something as casual as a Victoria Beckham pyjama set but she can throw a fashion curveball with her tweed sets or khaki shorts. Priyanka looks as if she is meant to be in that outfit. On her birthday, we celebrate Priyanka as a fashion icon, who has inspired us to be sensible when it comes to fashion, be fearless, and have a mind of your own.