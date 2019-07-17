Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: Her 3 Unusually Stunning Make-up Looks Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Priyanka Chopra, who started her journey with the title of Miss World at the age of 17, has come a long way since then. A force to be reckoned with, Priyanka Chopra has left her mark not only in the Bollywood industry but Hollywood as well.

The stunning diva, who celebrates her birthday on 18 July, has been a true trendsetter in more ways than one. Whether it was leaving her well-settled career in the Hindi film industry to try something different, her quirky choice of projects or her appearances in various international events, she always has held her own and emerged out victorious.

The same thing holds true for her beauty sensibilities. She is someone not afraid to go all out and try out different things and her MET Gala appearances are a testimony to that.

Inspired by her, on the occasion of her birthday, we've recreated 3 of her unusual yet stunning looks for you. Hope this inspires you as well to make some bold and unusual make-up choices and flabbergast those around you.

1. The Metallic Silver Smokey-Eye Look

What you need

Moisturiser

Toner

Primer

Semi-matte foundation

Concealer

Contour

Baby pink blush

Eyebrow pencil

Silver highlighter

Black eyeshadow

Metallic silver eyeshadow

White eyeshadow

Pinkish brown lipstick

Mascara

Beauty blender

Blush brush

Contour brush

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Flat eyeshadow brush

Transparent sticky tape

Setting powder

Setting spray

Steps to recreate the look

We start with prepping the skin. Apply the moisturiser on your face and let it get absorbed into the skin for a couple of minutes.

Use the toner to tone your skin.

Follow it up with priming the T-zone of your face. Let the primer sink into your skin for a few minutes.

To give an even tone to your skin, apply the foundation on your face and blend it well using the damp beauty blender.

Use the concealer under your eyes to conceal the dark circles and any also any marks or spots that you might have.

Apply the setting powder over the concealer immediately to prevent the concealer from creasing and ruining the entire look.

Dip the contour brush in the contour palette, tap off the excess and contour your cheekbones as well as your jawline.

Take the blush on the blush brush, tap off the excess and apply it on your cheekbones with light hands. You just need to add a natural flush to your cheeks.

Use the eyebrow pencil to define and fill in your eyebrows. Use a black eyebrow pencil, if possible.

Moving to the eyes, apply some concealer on your lids and blend it in using your fingertips. This will act as a base for your eyeshadow and help to intensify the colour of your eyeshadow as well.

Apply a transparent tape in an angled manner from the end of your eyes to the end of your eyebrow to get a winged and crisp eyeshadow.

Take the black eyeshadow on the fluffy eyeshadow brush and apply it all over your lid. Don't apply the eyeshadow over your crease. Blend it well at the edges to avoid any harsh lines. Drag the eyeshadow on the lower lash line as well.

Now take the silver eyeshadow on the flat eyeshadow brush and pack it over the black eyeshadow.

Apply the white eyeshadow on the inner corner of your eyes.

Now coat your eyelashes with mascara.

Use the highlighter to highlight your cheekbones, your brow bone and the tip and bridge of your nose.

To finish off the look, apply the lipstick.

Spritz some setting spray on your face to set everything in place.

2. The Dual-Toned Metallic Look

What you need

Moisturiser

Primer

Matte foundation

Concealer

Bronzer

Blush

Eyebrow pencil

Dusty brown eyeshadow

Metallic mauve eyeshadow

Metallic ocean blue eyeshadow

Semi-matte grape colour lipstick

Mascara, black and purple

Black eyeliner

Beauty blender

Blush brush

Bronzer brush

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Flat eyeshadow brush

Transparent sticky tape

Setting powder

Setting spray

Steps to recreate the look

Moisturise and prime your face to ensure that the make-up application is smooth.

Apply the foundation on your face and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.

Use the concealer to draw an inverted triangle shape under your eyes and blend it well using the same beauty blender. This will conceal the dark circles under your eyes and brighten up your under-eye area as well.

Immediately set the concealer with some setting powder.

Take the bronzer on the bronzer brush and bronze up your cheekbones and forehead.

Define and fill in your eyebrows using the eyebrow pencil.

Coming to the eyes, to get a clean eyeshadow, apply a sticky tape in an angled manner from the end of your eyes towards the end of your eyebrows.

Now take the brown eyeshadow on the fluffy brush and apply it all over your lid. Blend the edges well.

Take the blue eyeshadow on a flat brush and apply it on half of your lid, starting from the inner corner of your eyes till the middle of your lid.

Now take the mauve eyeshadow on the fluffy brush and apply it on the other half of your lid, from the middle of the lid till the outer corner of your eyes.

Use the fluffy brush to blend the edges and make sure that there aren't any harsh lines.

Tightline your eyes using the eyeliner.

Apply black mascara on your upper eyelashes. Coat the lower eyelashes with a layer of purple mascara.

Apply the blush on your cheekbones.

Stain your lips with the grape lipstick.

Spray some setting spray on your face to make the make-up last the whole day.

3. The Bold Eye And Lip Look

What you need

Moisturiser

Toner

Primer

Matte foundation

Concealer

Bronzer

Blush

Eyebrow pencil

Olive green eyeshadow

Golden eyeshadow

Chunky gold loose glitter

Glitter glue for eyes

Cherry red lipstick

Mascara

Black eyeliner

Beauty blender

Blush brush

Bronzer brush

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Flat eyeshadow brush

Transparent sticky tape

Setting powder

Setting spray

Steps to recreate the look

To prep your skin, moisturise and prime your face.

Now take a small amount of primer and apply it on the T-zone of your face. Use dabbing motions to blend it. Primer helps the make-up to glide on smoothly and stay on for long.

Conceal your dark circles with the concealer. Applying concealer on the under-eye area will brighten it up as well.

Set the concealer in place using the setting powder.

Take the bronzer on the bronzer brush, tap off the excess and use it to bronze your forehead and cheekbones.

Smile a little and apply the blush on your cheekbones. Smiling while applying blush helps to find the exact area of application, that is the bulged out cheekbones.

Use the eyebrow pencil to define and fill in the eyebrows.

Coming to the eyes, use some concealer as your eyeshadow base and blend it well.

Apply the sticky tape at the ends of your eyes in an angled manner to get a crisp, clean and winged eyeshadow.

Take the olive eyeshadow on a fluffy brush, tap off the excess and apply it all over your lid. You can apply multiple coats of the eyeshadow until you reach the intensity that you desire.

Apply some glitter glue on your eyelids.

Take the loose glitter on a flat eyeshadow brush and apply it over the glue. Use a face brush to dust off any fallout.

Tightline your eyes using the eyeliner.

Apply mascara on your eyelashes. Wait for it to dry before moving in with another coat of mascara.

Apply the lipstick on your lips.

To finish it off, spritz some setting spray on your face. This sets the make-up in place and ensures that it lasts the whole day long.