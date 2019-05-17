Priyanka Chopra Jonas' White Attire Made Us Think About Princess Diana's Cannes Scarf Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Before attended the Cannes Film Festival, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram feed to share the Cannes moments of the legendary fashion icons. One of those icons was Princess Diana, who had graced the Cannes Film Festival in 1987 and she wore a pale blue chiffon gown by Catherine Walker for the occasion. Princess Diana also teamed her dress with a matching scarf that was coiled around her neck and tied at the back. So, with the scarf, this dress became iconic and we feel Priyanka had a touch of scarf element to her attire, which she wore for the premiere of 5B Film.

So, Priyanka's attire was splashed in a pristine white hue and was a cross between traditional and modern. This attire of hers came from the Lebanon-based brand, Honeyda. The outfit consisted of a strapless corset bodice and a column panelled skirt that was flared towards the hemline. A complementing scarf with an asymmetrical cut was also wrapped around her neck and it fell like a drape, which added a dramatic element to her ensemble.

The diva teamed her ensemble with beige-hued pointed pumps, which went well with her attire. She kept her look minimal and elegant with delicate earrings and rings. The actress also carried a mini white-hued tote bag with her that completed her all-white look. Her makeup was lit up by bronzer and marked by a deep brown lip shade and fierce smoky kohl. The impeccable puffed sleek tresses notched up her vintage avatar. Priyanka upped her fashion game with this attire and made us reminiscent of Princess Diana's famous pale blue gown. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.