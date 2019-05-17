Just In
Glamorous But Certainly Understated, Priyanka’s Cannes Red Carpet Debut Look Is Effortlessly Fab
Priyanka Chopra Jonas finally made her Cannes red carpet debut and her look was understated but had a whiff of glamorous effect. Her dress game was a lot more nuanced as compared to her contemporaries. Priyanka's look was a lot more in tune with the Hollywood's fashion sensibilities than the usual dramatic avatars that the Indian divas sport (not to say we have any issues with dramatic looks). She looked effortlessly fabulous and the styling was meticulously done.
She wore a custom embellished gown by Roberto Cavalli, which was strapless and accentuated her slender frame. Her ensemble was contemporary and was detailed with sheets of intricately-cut sequins. Dipped in black hue, Priyanka's attire was enhanced by ombré effect, which offered a stunning contrast. The overall effect was dazzling and a deep side slit added a zing to her ensemble. We are pretty sure that with this number, she must have given discerning ladies cocktail-wear goals.
Priyanka contrasted her jewellery game with textured leaf-cut diamond earrings and complementing rings, which came from Chopard. The matte pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and winged eyeliner totally complemented her look. The side-swept romantic wavy tresses rounded out her Cannes 2019 debut avatar. In a nutshell, Priyanka quite simply had set the red carpet ablaze. Her gowns library is only getting richer and diverse. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.