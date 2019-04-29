Priyanka Chopra Jonas Proves That Her Style Statement Is Beyond Everyone With This Attire

ENGLISH

    No, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is not just in a vacay mood. She was spotted voting and she looked gorgeous as ever. She was like a breath of fresh air and gave us a comfy fashion goal. She wore a laidback breathable outfit, which we thought was not only offbeat but also comfy. Let's decode her ensemble and look.

    So, Priyanka wore a long jacket that was full-sleeved and absolutely flared with slits on the side. It was cream-hued and this was one of the most awesome stylish attire that we had seen in a past couple of days. Priyanka teamed her classy jacket with white pyjamas, which were lined and seemed absolutely fuss-free.

    The jacket went well with her pyjamas and Priyanka paired it all with pointed beige pumps. She notched up her look with dark shades and wore a muted-toned lip shade. The side-swept wavy tresses completed her look. Priyanka left us speechless with her fashion statement. What do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, April 29, 2019, 18:04 [IST]
