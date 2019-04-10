Priyanka Chopra's Street-style Outfit Is What You Should Already Buy For Your Winter Closet Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked sassy as ever in her ensemble. Though spring, she gave us major winter outfit goals. She totally gave us a boss lady look, which wowed us. The actress played with tweed and her attire came from Coach. Let's decode her outfit and look of the day, which has all our interest.

So, Priyanka sported a checkered blue shirt and she paired it with blue pants. She also teamed her ensemble with a long blue overcoat that was accentuated by big buttons and a metallic chain. It was a wonderful combination and absolutely elaborated on the meticulous layering. Priyanka teamed her ensemble with black boots, which went well with her outfit.

Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, Priyanka accessorised her look with dark shades, which spruced up her look. The makeup was dewy-toned and highlighted by a maroon lip shade and the side-swept tresses rounded out her stylish avatar. Priyanka looked amazing as ever. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.