Quirky Polka-dotted Or Formal Red: Which Attire Of Priyanka Chopra's Inspired You More?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is unstoppable when it comes to fashion. She wears the most fascinating outfits that always leave us impressed. She wore two interesting ensembles recently and took our breath away. Let's decode her dresses and looks, which she sported recently.

The Polka-dotted Attire

Priyanka Chopra gave us one of the best-dressed moments with this polka-dotted number, which came from the label, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. She wore a black and white sheer polka-dotted top with ruffled collar and sleeves and teamed it with a matching tulle tiered skirt. She paired her sheer top with black spaghetti top, which came from La Perla. Not just her separates, her bow-inspired black-hued Louboutin pumps totally went well with her attire and caught our attention. Priyanka carried a croc-print clutch with her, which came from the label Medea. She accessorised her look with a pearl neckpiece and complementing earrings, which were from Chopard. The makeup was highlighted by a dark pink lip shade and well-defined kohl and the high bun with tresses totally elevated her style quotient.

The Red Formal-glam Dress

Priyanka Chopra also kept it smart and glamorous for the show, The View. The diva was dressed in a red-coloured Tom Ford number for the event and she looked beyond amazing. It was a bateau-neckline attire, which featured flared full sleeves and structural silhouette. Her dress was enhanced by ruffled and wrinkled accents. It was a subtly dramatic number, which came with a bold black belt. The 'Baywatch' actress also gave us a lesson on colour-blocking by pairing her red dress with vibrant pink peep hole sandals. This time, her makeup was nude-toned with softly contoured cheekbones, a pink lip shade, and impeccably-applied kohl. The middle-parted layered tresses wrapped up her gorgeous look.

