ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Dramatic And Edgy, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Looks Breathtaking At Oscars 2019

    By
    |
    Priyanka Chopra Fashion

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas was not really missing from the Oscars 2019 scene. The actress attended the Vanity Fair's Academy Awards Party 2019. She came with Nick Jonas and the couple gave a lot of adorable couple moments. Priyanka looked fabulous at the occasion and sported a classic black dress with a contemporary edge. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

    Priyanka Chopra Style

    This was Priyanka & Nick's first Oscar together and Priyanka donned a black sleeveless gown for the occasion. Well, Priyanka was one of the best-dressed at the event. She wore a deep-necked number that was halter-necked and featured a voluminous embellished tulle skirt, which gave her attire a dramatic effect. Her stunning black gown was from Elie Saab and she teamed it with black sandals from Jimmy Choo.

    Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas

    The actress kept her look minimal and accessorised her look with sparkling diamond Chopard earrings that contrasted her black gown. Her makeup was dewy-toned and highlighted by a muted-toned pink lip shade and subtle kohl accompanied by silver glittery eyeshadow. The middle-parted messy hairdo rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Priyanka Chopra's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 16:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 25, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue