Dramatic And Edgy, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Looks Breathtaking At Oscars 2019 Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was not really missing from the Oscars 2019 scene. The actress attended the Vanity Fair's Academy Awards Party 2019. She came with Nick Jonas and the couple gave a lot of adorable couple moments. Priyanka looked fabulous at the occasion and sported a classic black dress with a contemporary edge. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

This was Priyanka & Nick's first Oscar together and Priyanka donned a black sleeveless gown for the occasion. Well, Priyanka was one of the best-dressed at the event. She wore a deep-necked number that was halter-necked and featured a voluminous embellished tulle skirt, which gave her attire a dramatic effect. Her stunning black gown was from Elie Saab and she teamed it with black sandals from Jimmy Choo.

The actress kept her look minimal and accessorised her look with sparkling diamond Chopard earrings that contrasted her black gown. Her makeup was dewy-toned and highlighted by a muted-toned pink lip shade and subtle kohl accompanied by silver glittery eyeshadow. The middle-parted messy hairdo rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Priyanka Chopra's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.