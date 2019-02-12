Priyanka Chopra's Latest Attire Is About Vibrant Pop Of Colours And Floral Charm Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was a vision to behold in this Vivienne Westwood gown as she attended the premiere of 'Isn't It Romantic'. The actress looked delightful in her attire, which was about vibrant pop of colours and romantically edgy. Let's talk about her unapologetically dramatic ensemble, which totally caught our attention.

To begin with, the diva made a colourful splash and made a strong case for bright colour-blocks. The bodice of her dress was sharply structured but featured asymmetrical neckline. It was enhanced by metallic accents and dipped in glazing pink hue. The high-waist skirt was absolutely structure-defying but crisply pleated. Splashed in a radiant golden hue, the skirt was adorned with a meticulous sprinkle of pink and purple floral accents.

Priyanka's skirt featured a deep side slit and she paired it with complementing pencil heels. The actress accessorised her look with delicate diamond studs. Her makeup was highlighted by a maroon lip shade and smoky kohl. The side-swept tresses completed her gorgeous avatar. So, what do you think about Priyanka's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.