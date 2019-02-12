ENGLISH

    Priyanka Chopra's Latest Attire Is About Vibrant Pop Of Colours And Floral Charm

    By
    |
    Priyanka Chopra Isnt It Romantic
    Instagram

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas was a vision to behold in this Vivienne Westwood gown as she attended the premiere of 'Isn't It Romantic'. The actress looked delightful in her attire, which was about vibrant pop of colours and romantically edgy. Let's talk about her unapologetically dramatic ensemble, which totally caught our attention.

    Priyanka Chopra Fashion
    Instagram

    To begin with, the diva made a colourful splash and made a strong case for bright colour-blocks. The bodice of her dress was sharply structured but featured asymmetrical neckline. It was enhanced by metallic accents and dipped in glazing pink hue. The high-waist skirt was absolutely structure-defying but crisply pleated. Splashed in a radiant golden hue, the skirt was adorned with a meticulous sprinkle of pink and purple floral accents.

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
    Instagram

    Priyanka's skirt featured a deep side slit and she paired it with complementing pencil heels. The actress accessorised her look with delicate diamond studs. Her makeup was highlighted by a maroon lip shade and smoky kohl. The side-swept tresses completed her gorgeous avatar. So, what do you think about Priyanka's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Priyanka Chopra News
    Instagram

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 12, 2019, 14:35 [IST]
