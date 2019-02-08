ENGLISH

    Priyanka Chopra Opts For A Formal Number As She Unveils Her Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds

    By
    |
    Priyanka Chopra Madame Tussauds
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas became the latest star to unveil her wax statue. She came simply dressed for the special event and was bubbling with joy as she saw her statue. Her statue was unveiled in New York but it will also be coming to four other prime locations ( UK, Australia, and Asia). And now that's called global domination. Let's decode her look for the event.

    Priyanka Chopra Wax Statue
    So, Priyanka wore formal separates, which were off-shouldered and sharply structured. The diva paired her figure-flattering top with pants and left us speechless. Her top was accentuated by nuanced details and the pants were straight-fit with flared hem. The attire was dipped in black colour and she accessorised her look with a diamond ring and complementing chic earrings. Her look was minimal. The makeup was dewy with a pink lip shade and subtle mascara. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her look.

    Priyanka Chopra News
    Coming to Priyanka's statue, it was dressed in her iconic red-hued and twirl-worthy Jason Wu gown, which she wore for the 2016 Emmys. The sleek diamond neckpiece, delicate earrings, red lip shade, heavy kohl, and the side-parted ponytail completed the look of her statue. Well, this was one of the most amazing wax statues at Madame Tussauds ever. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, February 8, 2019, 12:16 [IST]
