Priyanka Chopra Opts For A Neutral-toned Dress For The Ellen Show

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is going to appear for the second time at the famous Ellen DeGeneres show and we are just excited as you are. The actress took to her social media feed to announce about her appearance at the upcoming talk show. For the interview, she opted for a Vivienne Westwood dress and we thought she looked spectacular.

The fashion diva wore a sleeveless dress, which featured overlapping details and asymmetrical hem. Her wrap-like dress was subtly printed and definitely figure-flattering. Accentuated by neutral tones, Priyanka pulled off her dress effortlessly. She paired her dress with strappy silver pencil heels, which notched up her minimal avatar.

Her makeup was dewy-toned and highlighted by a deep red lip shade and accentuated cheekbones. The subtle kohl was accompanied by a glossy eyeshadow. The side-swept wavy tresses rounded out her stylish avatar. So, how did you find this avatar of Priyanka Chopra's? Let us know that in the comment section.