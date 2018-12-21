Of Floral Blooms And Textures, Priyanka & Nick’s Outfits Exude Modern Yet Dreamy Vibes

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted their much-awaited third reception in Mumbai for their friends from the film industry. The couple looked graceful as ever and was all smiles as they posed candidly for the shutterbugs. Their outfits of the night exuded contemporary vibes but kept alive the traditional sensibilities.

For her grand reception, Priyanka wore a spectacular outfit by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Her attire was about spring blooming in the winters. It was a floral pastel number that was accentuated by a lace blouse and a custom tulle skirt. Her ensemble was hand-embroidered with tiny organza and chiffon flowers. The floral accents were accentuated by crystal and bugle beads. A meticulous sprinkle of sequins and sheer fabric enhanced her stunning romantic attire.

A light embroidered stole completed and added a whiff of dreaminess to her outfit. She wore a sleek delicate necklace that went well with her attire. Priyanka's makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and a complementing eyeshadow. The wavy tresses elevated her style quotient. Nick Jonas donned a textured black suit for the special occasion and teamed his outfit with black-hued formal shoes.

We must say, we are absolutely awestruck by Priyanka and Nick. How about you? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.