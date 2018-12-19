Of Benarasi And Victorian, Priyanka & Nick Brought Alive The Old-world Charm

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted an intimate reception at JW Marriott in Juhu for family and close friends. This was their second wedding reception and Priyanka and Nick sported contemporary outfits for the special occasion. They looked like a match made in heaven in their resplendent outfits, which we thought are going be trending for the upcoming shaadi season.

So, Priyanka was the Sabyasachi bride for the occasion, as she wore this graceful attire and jewellery by the designer. The newlywed actress donned a royal blue anarkali, which was off-shouldered and featured a corset bodice. Her brocade anarkali suit was adorned with intricate floral motifs and the flared border was also meticulously embellished in gold.

It was beautifully done Benarasi brocade attire and Priyanka accentuated her look with a net dupatta, which she draped on one side of her shoulder. Her dupatta was subtly embroidered and featured an elaborate border. Priyanka enhanced her look with a statement Victorian necklace and complementing bangles. Coming to her makeup, it was highlighted by a maroon lip shade and well-defined kohl. The middle-parted bun was romantically notched up by traditional red sindoor and floral accents.

Nick Jonas looked dapper and wore a stunning grey suit, which was reminiscent of the European sensibilities and he paired it with a black shirt and formal shoes. The couple looked beyond awesome. So, how did you find their outfits of the night? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.